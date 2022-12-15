Taking on Italy’s famed Futa Pass in Tuscany in Ferrari’s first V6 Spider

But it’s the 296 GTS that is the perfect companion for extended summers in Europe with the top down. And that’s exactly where I found myself in October.

En route to Bologna, I was thrilled to discover that the Ferrari and AlphaTauri Formula One teams were seated in the same Business Class cabin on my flight, probably returning home from the Japanese Grand Prix that had just concluded, I surmised. A good omen for our road trip in the Ferrari 296 GTS, perhaps?

One celebrity selfie with Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz later, I was on my way to the Executive Spa Hotel in Modena where our journey began, just 20 minutes away from famed Ferrari homeground, Maranello.

It may have been close to mid-October but the region was still enjoying residual sunshine from the summer, and it was impossible to resist putting the top down for the drive ahead.

In just 14 seconds, the rigid aluminium top on the two-seater 296 GTS was neatly packed away (not nearly an industry best but decent enough) and I was on my way. The mechanism retracts (or deploys) at speeds of up to 45km/h, and adds only an extra 70kg of weight to the vehicle compared with its non-spider sister.

THE “LITTLE V12”

The 296 GTS has the distinction of being the first Ferrari spider road car with a V6 engine; its name derived from the car’s total displacement (2,992 cc) and the number of cylinders plus the Gran Turismo Spider acronym.