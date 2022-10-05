Taking the new Range Rover Sport on a road trip ahead of its arrival in Singapore

Segovia is situated on the plains of Old Castile, and it is best known for its medieval castle, Alcázar of Segovia, which served as one of the templates that inspired the design of Walt Disney's Cinderella Castle.

Meanwhile, Segovia’s Old Town, rich in cultural, religious and architectural history, was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1985.

But this is far from a fairy tale landscape.

Instead, these parched plains were a stark contrast to the pomp and pageantry going on in Jaguar Land Rover’s homeland, as this was the week the late Queen Elizabeth II was lying in state following her passing.

Poignantly, Range Rovers have been famously affiliated with the British royal family for decades, and one could not help note the glaring symbolism between how the arid landscape parallelled the sombre mood of not just a nation, but a world mourning the loss of the longest-reigning British monarch.

That said, though, the staid terrain lent itself perfectly to put the new Range Rover Sport through its paces on an off-roading course.

THE FIRST RANGE ROVER WITH ADAPTIVE OFF-ROAD CRUISE CONTROL

It’s been 17 years since the Range Rover Sport was introduced to the world and this third-generation iteration is the first Range Rover to ever be fitted with the new Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control.

We arrive on the grounds of Hotel Rural Caserio de Aldeallana, and just before stopping for lunch at this exceedingly idyllic location, we are guided towards a designated off-roading course to test this sweet new feature in the remote Segovian countryside. Truth be told, it’s a little unnerving at first, going off-road and manoeuvring this 2.8-tonne luxury SUV through said terrain. But the vehicle takes on the challenging terrain confidently, powered by dynamic Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD) technology that intuitively anticipates where traction is needed – and when to ease off.