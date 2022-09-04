Tesla’s best-selling all-electric SUV, the Model Y, has arrived – we take a look

Tesla needs no introduction. Thanks (or no thanks) to its founder Elon Musk’s notoriously public shenanigans, like his most recent one reneging on the Twitter deal. So much so that some pundits believe Musk’s cult of personality – once a vaunted disruptor – now risks negatively impacting the brand and consequently, car sales and company growth.

Do Musk’s prevailing controversies distract from the fact that Tesla cars are, admittedly, super cool? Maybe.

Should it, though? Absolutely not.

Why should the non-sentient vehicle (not yet, perhaps) be punished for its creator’s ego-centric misadventures elsewhere in the business world, which bear no relation to the product at play?

Philosophers, business experts and tech geeks alike could debate this conundrum arising of the age of influence ad nauseum. But let’s get back to business.

There is no arguing Tesla’s appeal and the instant cult status the badge proffers. What’s a little mystifying, though, is the extent of fans’ piety to the premium electric vehicle manufacturer and its comically uncharismatic CEO which, we submit, has increasingly eroded of late due to the highly public mayhem the troublesome billionaire is wont to create.

That said, we’d wager our late grandmother’s secret sugee cake recipe that Singaporeans will just as quickly lap up the newly available Model Y, Tesla’s second car to be launched here in recent history. Tesla only just returned to the Singapore market last year after exiting in 2011 due to grievances with local authorities over the lack of green tax incentives back then.