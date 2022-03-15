Tesla Owners Singapore president Joe Nguyen: ‘[Tesla] is the future of transport’

THE FUTURE OF TRANSPORT

The Singapore government has been pushing hard for the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) on its roads, with plans to phase out all internal combustion engine vehicles by 2040. It has been encouraging drivers to switch to EVs through a range of measures, including tax breaks and subsidies. This has also been good news for Tesla sales here.

To support that drive, the government plans to install 60,000 charging points at public carparks and private premises by 2030, an increase from its previous target of 28,000. Tesla is widely viewed as a leader in EV technology and is the best-selling electric car brand in many countries. Nissan and Volkswagen are also pushing hard for number one spots.

When asked what first attracted him to Tesla, Nguyen said: “It is the future of transport. Sustainable, quiet, efficient and tech, tech, tech. Think of the first iPhone versus Nokia phones. That's what a Tesla is like compared to petrol cars. The user interface is still years ahead of any other manufacturer – EV or petrol cars”.

Tesla has also benefited from being seen as a cool and trendy brand because of its green credentials and billionaire founder Elon Musk. “I guess it is a part of the ownership experience. You get looks from people when you drive by, but less and less now since there are almost 1,000 Teslas on Singapore roads.”

While the image-conscious are drawn to Tesla, there is still an overwhelming sense that owners care about climate change and reducing their carbon footprint. “The Tesla brand is associated with sustainable transport and energy, so essentially owners can contribute by buying something that they feel supports climate change initiatives – at least better than buying a carbon dioxide-spewing machine,” added Nguyen.

Its charismatic chief executive Elon Musk also has millions of followers (more than 75 million people follow him on Twitter). While he is often controversial, he is also admired as a highly successful innovator and entrepreneur. “He is a maverick, he is driven and has very grand ideas for humans and humanity. Some of which I support, others I am not so sure. He has very effectively utilised the media and his celebrity status to enhance his companies and investments.”