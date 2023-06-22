Thai actors Apo and Mile are the latest brand ambassadors for Dior

While the K-pop world continues to dominate the global stage and brand endorsements worldwide, Dior has its eyes set in Southeast Asia. The French luxury house recently appointed Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, better known as Apo (29) and Phakphum Romsaithong, nicknamed Mile (31) as its brand ambassadors in Thailand.

The success of KinnPorsche: The Series catapulted the duo into international stardom. Apo is no stranger to the limelight. He started modelling when he was 25 and went on to star in several TV series that made him a household name in Thailand.