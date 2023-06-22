Thai actors Apo and Mile are the latest brand ambassadors for Dior
Both Apo and Mile were co-stars in the hugely popular 2022 Thai TV series KinnPorsche: The Series.
While the K-pop world continues to dominate the global stage and brand endorsements worldwide, Dior has its eyes set in Southeast Asia. The French luxury house recently appointed Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, better known as Apo (29) and Phakphum Romsaithong, nicknamed Mile (31) as its brand ambassadors in Thailand.
The success of KinnPorsche: The Series catapulted the duo into international stardom. Apo is no stranger to the limelight. He started modelling when he was 25 and went on to star in several TV series that made him a household name in Thailand.
Mile is also an established actor, having landed several roles in Thai TV series such as Melodies of Life: My Name is Single, Lady Twenty and many more. However, it was KinnPorsche: The Series that both actors truly rose to prominence, earning them hordes of fans across the world.
In March, before the announcement, both Apo and Mile were seen at the front row of the Dior show in Mumbai.
In an interview with WWD, Dior’s menswear creative director Kim Jones said: “Apo and Mile are very cool guys. I really love their attitude and I think they are the perfect ambassadors to represent Dior.”
Dior added that both Apo and Mile “embody the Dior style and spirit locally and worldwide” and that the pair has “established a special friendship with the house”.
On his appointment, Mile said: “I am over the moon to join the Dior family as a house ambassador. Dior is such an iconic brand with rich history and timeless style, so I am excited to be a part of the family.”
Meanwhile, as a longtime fan of Dior, Apo said he was “honoured to be part of the Dior family.”