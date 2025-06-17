Tiffany & Co’s iconic Bird on a Rock graces the wrist in a stunning new watch

If money were no object, many jewellery connoisseurs will tell you that their dream piece to add to their collection is one of Tiffany & Co’s iconic Bird on a Rock brooches.

Conceived by Jean Schlumberger in 1965, the brooch features a diamond-set bird perched on a large coloured gemstone. It's a delightfully quirky design, blending high jewellery with a touch of whimsy.

Schlumberger is celebrated is one of the greatest jewellery designers of all time and spent more than three decades as a designer for Tiffany & Co, from 1956 to 1987. The story goes that Schlumberger was inspired by a yellow cockatoo that he encountered on his travels abroad to Asia and the Caribbean, including at his beloved home in Guadeloupe.