Tiffany & Co unveils the Rope, its first watch with a solar-powered movement
The Rope Watch draws inspiration from an iconic Jean Schlumberger motif.
The allure of a jewellery watch lies in its seamless blend of form and function. In recent years, Tiffany & Co has expanded its collection of jewellery watches inspired by legendary designs from its archives.
Inspired by a twisted gold motif first conceived by Jean Schlumberger – one of the most influential jewellery and watch designers of the 20th century – the Rope Watch pays homage to his artistic legacy. Schlumberger, who spent over three decades with Tiffany & Co, was deeply influenced by the tassels, braids, and weaves he knew intimately from his upbringing in a prominent textile family in Alsace, France. He wove these inspirations into a distinctive collection of jewellery.
The twisted golf motif has now been translated into a modern-day timepiece, combining a contemporary aesthetic with innovative watchmaking. The watch is presented in 18k yellow gold with the option of a white mother-of-pearl or glossy black dial. The wide bezel surrounding the dial is highlighted by two circles of polished gold rope, separated by a ring of round brilliant diamonds. The minute hand also takes the form of a rope.
It features Tiffany & Co’s first solar-powered movement designed in collaboration with and produced by renowned Swiss movement manufacturer, La Joux-Perret. The technology is a rarity in the world of jewellery watches and a first for Tiffany & Co. When fully charged, it provides autonomous power to the watch for eight months.
Solar cells are set beneath the semi-translucent dial of the watch, enabling the movement to charge. Outdoors on a sunny day, it takes just two minutes to charge the watch to sufficiently run for 24 hours.
The watch also comes in two case sizes. The 27mm size is set with 38 diamonds of nearly 0.52 total carats, while the 33mm size features 39 diamonds of 0.9 carats. To complement the sparkle of the diamonds, the polished gold of the rope accents catches the light to create depth and dimension, showcasing the expertise of Tiffany & Co’s artisans.
The caseback sports an engraved sun logo and a diamond to represent the new collection. The mother-of-pearl dial is paired with a Tiffany Blue alligator strap, while the glossy black dial is matched with a black alligator strap.