Tiffany & Co unveils the Rope, its first watch with a solar-powered movement

The allure of a jewellery watch lies in its seamless blend of form and function. In recent years, Tiffany & Co has expanded its collection of jewellery watches inspired by legendary designs from its archives.

Inspired by a twisted gold motif first conceived by Jean Schlumberger – one of the most influential jewellery and watch designers of the 20th century – the Rope Watch pays homage to his artistic legacy. Schlumberger, who spent over three decades with Tiffany & Co, was deeply influenced by the tassels, braids, and weaves he knew intimately from his upbringing in a prominent textile family in Alsace, France. He wove these inspirations into a distinctive collection of jewellery.

The twisted golf motif has now been translated into a modern-day timepiece, combining a contemporary aesthetic with innovative watchmaking. The watch is presented in 18k yellow gold with the option of a white mother-of-pearl or glossy black dial. The wide bezel surrounding the dial is highlighted by two circles of polished gold rope, separated by a ring of round brilliant diamonds. The minute hand also takes the form of a rope.