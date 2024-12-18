Tiffany & Co revealed as buyer of Titanic gold pocket watch sold for US$1.97 million

Tiffany & Co has acquired a piece of history. In November, a Titanic-linked pocket watch sold for US$1.97 million (S$2.6 million) at an auction by Henry Aldrige & Son in the UK. While the buyer was anonymous at the time, it has now been revealed that the American jeweller was behind the purchase.

The watch is the most expensive Titanic memorabilia ever sold. This marks a homecoming for the watch, which was sold by Tiffany & Co in 1912. It was purchased by three New York society women as a gift to Captain Arthur H Rostron of the RMS Carpathia, who saved their lives and the lives of nearly 700 other passengers of the ill-fated Titanic ship.

Engraved on the back of the pocket watch is the inscription, “Presented to Captain Rostron with the heartfelt gratitude and appreciation of three survivors of the Titanic April 15th 1912, Mrs John B Thayer, Mrs John Jacob Astor, and Mrs George D Widener” along with Captain Rostron’s initials "AHR".