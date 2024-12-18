Tiffany & Co revealed as buyer of Titanic gold pocket watch sold for US$1.97 million
The pocket watch, once gifted to a Titanic hero that saved nearly 700 lives, is the most expensive Titanic memorabilia ever sold.
Tiffany & Co has acquired a piece of history. In November, a Titanic-linked pocket watch sold for US$1.97 million (S$2.6 million) at an auction by Henry Aldrige & Son in the UK. While the buyer was anonymous at the time, it has now been revealed that the American jeweller was behind the purchase.
The watch is the most expensive Titanic memorabilia ever sold. This marks a homecoming for the watch, which was sold by Tiffany & Co in 1912. It was purchased by three New York society women as a gift to Captain Arthur H Rostron of the RMS Carpathia, who saved their lives and the lives of nearly 700 other passengers of the ill-fated Titanic ship.
Engraved on the back of the pocket watch is the inscription, “Presented to Captain Rostron with the heartfelt gratitude and appreciation of three survivors of the Titanic April 15th 1912, Mrs John B Thayer, Mrs John Jacob Astor, and Mrs George D Widener” along with Captain Rostron’s initials "AHR".
The three women presented Captain Rostron with the watch at a luncheon in New York in May 1912, attended by other Titanic survivors. It stayed with Captain Rostron and his family for over 70 years.
Reflecting on the acquisition, Christopher Young, vice president of creative visual merchandising, events, and The Tiffany Archives, said: “Tiffany & Co jewellery and objects have been a cornerstone of global luxury since the mid-nineteenth century. That Tiffany was entrusted to help give thanks in the wake of the unthinkable Titanic tragedy reminds us of our humble role in the lives of our clients. Captain Rostron’s pocket watch is an incredible expression of thanks and gratitude, and we are humbled to welcome this extraordinary treasure home to Tiffany & Co.”
Luxury brands such as Tiffany splashing out to repurchase their historical treasures is not a rare occurrence. Many watch and jewellery companies have dedicated departments for archiving and sourcing their brand’s historic pieces for exhibition and preservation.
According to reports, Captain Rostron’s pocket watch will be displayed at LVMH Watch Week in Los Angeles in January 2025.