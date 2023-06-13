Why Tiffany & Co is the high jewellery brand to watch now

Most coloured diamonds get their hues from trace elements that interact with their carbon atoms during their formation. Nitrogen atoms will give you yellow or brown diamonds, while boron gives you blue ones, for example. Pink diamonds are a miraculous exception, as they gain their colour from intense heat and pressure that cause their crystal lattices to deform. Thanks to the displaced carbon atoms, these diamonds absorb green light and reflect it back to us as pink. It is these very same conditions that stop pink diamonds from getting very large.

The collection was presented to select clients at global Tiffany High Jewellery events this spring and was finally sold to a single collector for an undisclosed (but no doubt immoderate) price. The house is currently working on designs to turn the diamonds into three pieces of jewellery.

While it’s unfortunate that we may never see the final creations, it speaks to Tiffany’s reputation and expertise for having obtained the stones in the first place. This is in fact the first time that Rio Tinto, the mining group that operated the Argyle mine, has named a collection after a jewellery partner. So we’re expecting more great, glittering surprises in the future.

A WOMAN IS FINALLY LEADING THE GEM TEAM

The jewellery industry has historically been a male-dominated one, which is ironic considering how the end consumers are usually female. But the technical skill, manual dexterity, and science that goes on in the background of bejewelled creations were once thought to be in the purview of men.