Inside Tiffany & Co’s newly revamped Ion Orchard triplex flagship boutique
Tiffany & Co reopens its Ion Orchard flagship as its first triplex in South Asia Pacific, with Southeast Asia’s first Blue Box Cafe set to open in mid-July.
New York jewellery brand Tiffany & Co has reopened the doors to its newly renovated flagship Ion Orchard boutique. Spanning three floors, the boutique is the brand’s first triplex in the South Asia Pacific region.
Crowning the boutique on the top floor is Southeast Asia’s first Blue Box Cafe, which will open in mid-July. Inspired by Tiffany & Co’s iconic New York dining concept, the cafe offers a dining experience set in the brand’s signature robin’s egg blue. The menu was created in collaboration with Julien Royer, the acclaimed chef-owner of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Odette.
Renovations began in September 2025, with the redesigned boutique reflecting Tiffany & Co’s latest global retail concept, inspired by The Landmark, the brand’s Manhattan flagship. Its facade features a kinetic light sculpture by renowned architect Hugh Dutton, drawing inspiration from Tiffany & Co’s storied diamond heritage.
At an opening event on Jun 25, stars such as Woo Do-hwan, Win Metawin, Anne Curtis, Marion Caunter, Fann Wong, Carrie Wong and Romeo Tan were in attendance.
The signature Tiffany blue appears throughout the boutique, including in a ceramic installation by renowned New York ceramicist Peter Lane, which unfolds across the back wall of Level 1.
The first floor is dedicated to Tiffany & Co’s Icons collection, showcasing the brand’s signature Lock, T, HardWear, Knot, Sixteen Stone and Tiffany Setting lines. This level also features a dedicated watch salon showcasing the brand’s horological masterpieces.
To mark the boutique’s opening milestone, Tiffany & Co is showcasing the Sixteen Stone Mother-of-Pearl Ruby watch, a celebration of Jean Schlumberger’s design legacy. As a new expression of the brand’s celebrated Sixteen Stone collection, the watch dial features a rotating ring set with 12 rubies and 12 diamonds and decorated with a cross-stitch motif in 18k yellow gold. The watch is presented in an 18k white gold case and set with a total of 421 diamonds of 3.4 total carats.
The second floor is devoted to Love & Celebration, where Tiffany's engagement ring collections take centre stage. The space is anchored by the brand's signature diamond vitrine display, while ivory and silver interiors evoke the elegance of a wedding gown. Decorative floral motifs inspired by Singapore's traditional kebaya and the historic magnolia patterns of Louis Comfort Tiffany add a local touch.
A highlight of this level is the Schlumberger Gallery, dedicated to the creations of designer Jean Schlumberger. Modelled after a room on the exclusive 10th floor of The Landmark, the gallery features woven metallic wall panels, gilded leather by Atelier Meriguet, silver leaf detailing and a bespoke Rubelli textile inspired by Schlumberger's designs, including Bird on the Rock and his celebrated paillonne enamel bracelets.
Also on the second floor is the High Jewelry salon, designed to evoke the feeling of stepping inside a jewel box. Hand-painted walls layered with metal leafing and champagne gold and blue tones provide a fitting backdrop for the house's most exceptional creations.
To celebrate the boutique's reopening, the Ion Orchard flagship will host an exclusive archival capsule exhibition titled Garden in Bloom from Jul 2 to Jul 12, showcasing 20 rare jewellery and timepieces from Tiffany & Co’s archives.