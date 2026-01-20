Tiffany & Co marks 160th anniversary of its 1866 Timing Watch with the new Tiffany Timer

Tiffany & Co is marking 160 years since the debut of its 1866 Tiffany & Co Timing Watch with the new Tiffany Timer, a limited-edition chronograph capped at 60 pieces.

Tiffany began retailing watches in 1847, before unveiling the Timing Watch in 1866 – a pocket watch designed for scientific and sporting use, and recognised today as the House’s first stopwatch. Two years later, it was renamed the “Tiffany & Co Timer”, coinciding with Tiffany opening a watch assembly workshop in Switzerland.

The new Tiffany Timer is housed in a 40mm polished platinum case, with curved chronograph pushers that follow the case profile and double as crown protectors. Its faceted crown echoes the six-pronged Tiffany Setting, while the crown and push buttons are executed in white gold.