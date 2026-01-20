Tiffany & Co marks 160th anniversary of its 1866 Timing Watch with the new Tiffany Timer
Tiffany & Co has introduced the Tiffany Timer, a platinum chronograph that revisits the House’s early watchmaking history and is produced in a limited edition of 60.
Tiffany & Co is marking 160 years since the debut of its 1866 Tiffany & Co Timing Watch with the new Tiffany Timer, a limited-edition chronograph capped at 60 pieces.
Tiffany began retailing watches in 1847, before unveiling the Timing Watch in 1866 – a pocket watch designed for scientific and sporting use, and recognised today as the House’s first stopwatch. Two years later, it was renamed the “Tiffany & Co Timer”, coinciding with Tiffany opening a watch assembly workshop in Switzerland.
The new Tiffany Timer is housed in a 40mm polished platinum case, with curved chronograph pushers that follow the case profile and double as crown protectors. Its faceted crown echoes the six-pronged Tiffany Setting, while the crown and push buttons are executed in white gold.
A Tiffany Blue lacquer dial is set with 12 baguette-cut diamond indexes. The brand says producing the dial takes more than 50 hours, with multiple layers of varnish and lacquer, kiln drying, and hand-setting of the diamonds. The hour, minute and sub-dial hands are crafted in white gold, while the three-register layout includes a date display at 6 o’clock.
Powering the watch is a customised El Primero 400 integrated chronograph movement developed by Zenith. The brand describes the El Primero, launched in January 1969, as the world’s first integrated automatic chronograph. Through the sapphire caseback, the winding rotor carries an 18k yellow gold Bird on a Rock motif inspired by Jean Schlumberger’s 1965 brooch – a detail Tiffany says required recalibrating the rotor’s mass.
Each watch is engraved “Limited edition of 60” and paired with a taupe alligator strap secured by an 18k white gold triple folding clasp. The Tiffany Timer offers a 50-hour power reserve, 10 ATM water resistance and a five-year international limited warranty.