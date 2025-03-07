Treasure Island: Van Cleef & Arpels transforms an adventure on the high seas into high jewellery

This deep sense of personal connection is reflected in the collection’s choice of rare, vividly-hued gemstones – from sapphires to emeralds, rubies and diamonds – each carefully selected. They bring to life brooches that take the form of pirates, palm trees, seashells and ships. Other pieces take a more abstract approach, like a stunning blue necklace that subtly captures the movement of waves.

“The stones that are used for this collection are just mesmerising,” said Medina, adding that they were sourced four years prior to the collection launch. “The stones we look for are always based on weight, cut, and clarity, but we look for character as well. The character is the spirit of the stone.”

The collection also highlights the maison’s exceptional craftsmanship and signature techniques. Several pieces come to life through the iconic Mystery Set technique, where gemstones are seamlessly set without visible prongs or metals. Transformability is another key element. “A lot of pieces can be worn in different ways – you can detach a pendant that becomes a clip. The versatility of the objects, which are true pieces of art, is highly recognisable as Van Cleef & Arpels’ touch and way of crafting high jewellery,” said Clody.