A childhood connection to Bali shaped this tropical home near Ubud

Architect Livina Cali was born in Surabaya, on the Indonesian island of Java, but visited Bali frequently as a child.

“Growing up, Bali always felt familiar. My father travelled there frequently for work and would return with stories, souvenirs and local snacks. As a family, we also made several road trips to Bali,” said Livina, who has lived in Singapore with her husband for 17 years.

She showed me a childhood photograph of her family surrounded by trees and green slopes, taken during a visit to Tampaksiring Presidential Palace. She could not have imagined that, decades later, she would build a home in the same part of Bali.

About a 30-minute drive from Ubud, Tampaksiring is closely associated with the sacred springs of Tirta Empul, where Balinese Hindus take part in purification rituals.