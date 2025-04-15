Donald Trump’s trade war shatters hopes of 2025 luxury revival

LVMH, whose billionaire boss Bernard Arnault flew to Washington at the end of March to discuss potential tariffs with Trump, a long-standing acquaintance, kicks off luxury earnings season on Monday.

Arnault in January attended Trump’s inauguration and subsequently hailed “a wind of optimism” sweeping through the US. The luxury tycoon said at the time he was considering increasing LVMH’s US production.

Barclays expects organic sales in LVMH’s core fashion and leather goods division — a bellwether for the industry — to decline by 1 per cent in the first quarter. Group sales are expected to be flat against the same period last year.



Bernstein analyst Luca Solca stuck by his reduced estimates for the sector as a whole in 2025, even after Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on his “reciprocal tariffs” for countries that showed willingness to renegotiate trade agreements with the US.

“Going back to the previous numbers, as if what happened was just a bad dream, is out of the question. We have material damage in the financial markets and in the economy as a consequence of erratic policy announcements,” Solca said.

“Uncertainty reigns supreme, which is normally an excellent background for a recession,” he added.



After a historic boom during the pandemic, when consumers splurged on high-end handbags and alcohol, luxury has been stuck in a downturn as middle class shoppers rein in spending and China’s economy falters. That is now being compounded by Trump’s trade war.



Trump has singled out China, a key market for the luxury sector, for punishment. US tariffs on Chinese goods now stand at 145 per cent. China, in response, has raised tariffs on US imports to 125 per cent.



Most luxury goods are made in France and Italy, while high-end watches are made in Switzerland. The US is subjecting all three countries to a 10 per cent tariff, after walking back the higher rates it initially imposed.



Trump’s tinkering has created chaos on the ground. One executive said his company had been forced to change duty rates on shipments headed to the US three times in less than a week.“Loss of confidence is long-lasting . . . and uncertainty is absolute poison for consumer sentiment,” he added.