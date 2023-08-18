Tudor and Cortina Watch unveil Spirit of Daring Adventure exhibition at Paragon Singapore

Notable among the exhibits is the British North Greenland Expedition, a pivotal moment in the lineage of Tudor's tool watches. This expedition started on Jul 8, 1952 and put Tudor’s watches into real-world extremities. This exhibition magnifies this historic event, featuring a replica of the M29 Weasel, a rugged vehicle used during the expedition. Outfitted with Tudor's inaugural automatic and waterproof watch, expedition members rigorously tested the 30 Oyster Prince watches in extreme environments. The commemoration of this milestone continued in 2022 with the launch of the Ranger line that combines contemporary watchmaking prowess and ageless aesthetics.

At the core of Tudor's narrative is #BornToDare, a call to action realised through partnerships like that with cyclist Fabian Cancellara. This collaboration brings Tudor's bold spirit to the world of professional cycling, showcased through an interactive virtual cycling experience. Visitors can embark on the virtual Tudor Time Trial Challenge Crans Montana, offering a taste of two-wheel exploration through assorted terrains and challenges.

The exhibition is open from Aug 18 to Aug 27, between 10am and 8.30pm at Paragon’s main atrium. Those interested in exploring The Spirit of Daring Adventure exhibition can secure guided tour slots on the Cortina Watch website, with limited slots available.