Quiet luxury: No flash, no logo. Just understated style

Besides giving us the gripping drama and family squabbles that come with being so rich that money is just a game, the HBO series Succession has also ushered in the “quiet luxury” era.

In this fickle world of fashion, you know the drill ‒ it is time to say goodbye to brash streetwear and bold logos emblazoned across every square inch of your body. Instead, embrace the neutral tones and luxe details of stealth wealth brands like Loro Piana, The Row and Brunello Cucinelli ‒ as seen on the members of the Roy family in Succession as well as real life celebs such as Gwyneth Paltrow or Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

In fact, it appears that an increasing number of luxury shoppers in the region are buying enthusiastically into this trend as well.