In Singapore, a luxury fair showcasing the best in watches and jewellery

Watches and jewellery enthusiasts, here’s an event that you won’t want to miss. UltraLuxe is making its debut in Singapore this year, happening from Oct 21 to Oct 30 at Ngee Ann City on Orchard Road.

UltraLuxe is an evolution of the previously held JeweLuxe, which has taken place every year since its inception in 2017. This year, UltraLuxe will encompass both JeweLuxe and the Singapore Watch Fair. Themed “Luxury Of Niche”, the festival will bring together nearly 90 internationally acclaimed independent jewellery designers and houses, watchmakers, fashion designers and lifestyle brands.