Ulysse Nardin’s Freak One timepiece might be its freakiest one yet – and proudly so

It’s been a little over a year since Ulysse Nardin (UN) regained its independence from the Kering Group, and things have been full steam ahead. Focused on paring things back to basics, the independent watchmaker has kept its sights on re-centering itself and concentrating on the things that make UN…well, UN. Nowhere is this more evident than in the Freak One timepiece released this year.

Encapsulating over 20 years of Freak innovations within its 44mm case, the Freak One timepiece works like a highlights reel that presents the very best that the collection has to offer since its wave-making introduction in 2001. The notched bezel of the original Freak reappears on this DLC-finished titanium case number, alongside the open gear train of 2013. The watch is regulated by a silicon hairspring that debuted in 2008, and an escapement treated with DIAMonSIL (a synthetic diamond and silicon plasma surface treatment introduced in 2007) for added abrasion- and shock-resistance. In other words, the Freak One was built like a “Best of” compilation album with hits that will have you singing along at the top of your voice.