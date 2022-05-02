Ulysse Nardin’s weirdest watch, the Freak, just received a sci-fi-worthy update

As a brand, Ulysse Nardin has a lot of range. It offers classic, chronometre-certified dress watches, vibrant metiers d’art dials, rugged, all-weather sports watches, and more.

As a watchmaker, Ulysse Nardin is borderline bonkers. Among its greatest hits: Watches that don’t bother with hands, crowns or dials, chiming watches with erotic jaquemarts, and a swaying table clock un-ironically named the “UFO”.

But who doesn’t love a mad scientist in an industry hogtied by heritage and seriousness? It is this freedom that has allowed Ulysse Nardin to pioneer the use of silicon parts in movements (now a widely adopted practice in the industry), experiment with high-tech glass minute hands and, most recently, put a rocket ship on your wrist.

Of course, it isn’t really a space shuttle built into the 45mm case of the novel Freak S, but an entire movement that builds on the ingenuity of the aforementioned dial-less, hands-less, crown-less Freak watch.