Ulysse Nardin unveils its first enamelled Freak watch

Ulysse Nardin has just released the Freak X Enamel Blue, but if you think it’s just another eye-catching watch with a fancy metiers d’art dial, think again. Anyone with a passing knowledge of the brand’s most unconventional collection will know that Freak watches don’t have a dial, which means that beautiful blue enamel face is actually an hour disc, marking the first time the ancient craft has been applied to a Freak. Released to celebrate the 15th anniversary of PMT The Hour Glass in Thailand, an exclusive partner of Ulysse Nardin, the 43mm titanium watch taps on the expertise of dial specialist Donze Cadrans (which the brand acquired in 2011) to create the vibrant hour disc. The disc is first treated to the guilloche technique before layers of water-based enamel is applied and fired at temperatures reaching 800 degrees Celsius. This process is repeated three to four times with at least five oven cycles before the final layer of translucent enamel — known as the fondant — is applied, giving the watch its vivid and eternal blue hue.