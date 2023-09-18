How Ulysse Nardin made its freakiest watch accessible for the public

Twenty-two years ago, the Ulysse Nardin Freak was easily one of the most outrageous things to have popped up on the watchmaking scene. And yet, despite the many technical advancements and aesthetic overhauls that the industry has witnessed since, the Freak still remains one of the most fascinating creations in the world of horology. Daring to defy convention, it was the first watch to use silicon components, and challenged the status quo by proving you didn’t need a dial, hands or a crown to call something a watch.

Ulysse Nardin, with the help of watchmaking savants Carole Forestier-Kasapi and Ludwig Oechslin, worked around these glaring absences through sheer engineering audacity. Its revolutionary design included a gear train placed atop a mainspring, concealed within a carousel that also served as a minute indicator, while a rotating disc anchored the hour pointer. Winding and setting the time were accomplished via a scalloped bezel, eliminating the need for a crown. The Freak wasn’t just a watch; it was a statement.