Unconventional investment ideas for the fiscally adventurous

When it comes to alternative investments, let’s address the elephant in the room first. This is often not for the faint of heart. It requires a dash of daring, sufficient amounts of industry knowledge, lots of passion ‒ and of course, a certain amount of financial flair.

For those who wish to venture beyond traditional investment avenues, there are an increasing number of ways to diversify an investment portfolio. From owning a fraction of some of the world’s rarest watches to a solid 24-carat gold bottle of rum, here are three options that may potentially offer good returns. Or at least offer the proud owner bragging rights.