From Singapore to Tokyo, here are 10 houses in Asia with unique architecture

These are not your typical luxury homes. In Tokyo, Japan, a concrete house with a minimalist, sombre appearance hides within its walls a series of carefully manicured gardens. In Singapore, a bungalow is built like a stacking village, standing out from its triangular, multi-terrain grounds.

Over in Bali, Indonesia, a villa draws inspiration from traditional vernacular houses of Javanese people. And in Bangkok, Thailand, a multi-generational home is built to resemble a bunker.

Take a peek into these unique homes in Asia, featured in the latest seasons of CNA Luxury’s Remarkable Living series.