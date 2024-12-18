Watches for every wrist: These unisex timepieces make for great gifts
Whether bold, refined, or avant-garde, these watches are proof that style isn’t about gender, it’s about celebrating individuality and impeccable craftsmanship.
Unisex watches are no longer a niche; they’ve become the epitome of modern sophistication, proving that great design isn’t defined by who wears it, but by how it elevates their style. Whether you're gifting a loved one or indulging yourself, these 10 watches are among 2024’s most exciting launches that blur the lines of tradition with timeless appeal and universal versatility.
In sizes that flatter all wrists (nothing over 41mm here), aesthetics that complement every style, and mechanics that push the boundaries of innovation, these watches represent the very best of what modern horology has to offer.
Patek Philippe Golden Ellipse Reference 5738/1R
This timepiece, which does double duty as a jewel, is truly a masterclass in timeless elegance and refined craftsmanship. First introduced in 1968, the Golden Ellipse – a cross between a circle and rectangle – has established itself as a style icon in the manufacture’s collections and offered in various permutations over the years. This latest iteration is elevated with a gorgeous chain-style bracelet that pays an aesthetic tribute to the 1970s.
Cast in rose gold, the bracelet is the result of 15 years’ development and boasts a patented construction, complete with an engraved clasp with three adjustment positions. It comprises over 300 polished links individually mounted by hand that endow the bracelet with such suppleness that it wears comfortably on the wrist and drapes over it like a luxurious fabric.
The ebony-black sunburst dial, paired with rose gold hour markers and cheveu-style hands, amplifies its timeless allure. Powered by the ultra-thin self-winding Caliber 240 that measures just 2.53mm thick, it allows the 34.5mm by 39.5mm watch to maintain an exceptionally slim profile, making it the thinnest in Patek Philippe's regular collection
Cartier Prive Tortue Watch
Paying tribute to Louis Cartier’s 1912 original, the Cartier Prive Tortue is a masterful nod to timeless elegance, reimagined for the modern man or woman. With its distinctive tonneau-shaped case inspired by a tortoise shell – tortue is French for “turtle” – this timepiece effortlessly balances masculine structure with feminine grace, making it a standout in the realm of unisex watches.
Among its offerings is this hours/minutes variant in yellow gold measuring 41.4mm by 32.9mm. Updated with elongated horns and a slimmer profile for comfort, it exudes timeless sophistication through its finely grained golden dial, gold-finish steel apple-shaped hands, sapphire cabochon crown, and deep blue alligator strap secured by an ardillon buckle. Limited to 200 pieces, it equipped with the ultra-thin manual-winding 430 MC calibre, whose dimensions have been adapted to fit the Tortue.
Chanel J12 Diamond Tourbillon Caliber 5
This chic masterpiece is for men and women who love the artistry of high watchmaking with a refreshingly modern twist. Forgoing conventional precious metals or gemstones, this watch is crafted in matte black or glossy white ceramic, lending it a sleek, futuristic edge. The dial of the 38mm model flaunts the piece de resistance: A flying tourbillon topped with a 0.18-carat solitaire diamond that rotates hypnotically with the seconds. The result of over three years’ development, the hand-wound Caliber 5 boasts a 42-hour power reserve.
Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Manual-Winding
The Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Manual-Winding timepiece is a study in refined simplicity, seamlessly bridging timeless elegance with modern versatility. Inspired by the minimalist watches of the 1950s, the Patrimony collection’s understated design has captivated watch enthusiasts for 20 years. Now, it boasts a smaller 39mm size to suit any wrist.
Available in white or pink gold, the case complements the convex, sunburst-finished dial in an antique silver tone. Subtle vintage-inspired touches, like the gold pearl minute track and slim hands, meld effortlessly with contemporary elements, like the bold new strap options in azure blue, and olive-green alligator leather.
At its heart lies the ultra-thin manual-winding Calibre 1440, delivering precision and a 42-hour power reserve. With a closed caseback designed for personalised engraving, this is a timeless piece every watch collection needs.
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Automatic 36mm
For those who appreciate fine watchmaking with a modern, minimalist sensibility and the allure of precious metal, this ultra-seductive timepiece is offered entirely in pink gold. This provides a beautiful contrast against the intricate hand-guilloched Warm Grey dial, a signature shade of the maison. Its 36mm case makes it the perfect accessory, able to add refinement to a sharp suit by day to elegantly complementing a tuxedo or gown for formal evenings.
The darker dial hue also accentuates the invisible-set baguette-cut diamond hour markers, which mirror the sparkle of the brilliant-cut diamonds framing the bezel. These stones gracefully trace the knurling, a hallmark of Parmigiani Fleurier's craftsmanship, adding texture and depth to the design. Driving the watch is the calibre PF770, an automatic winding movement with a 60-hour power reserve, whose Cotes de Geneve decoration can be admired through a see-through caseback.
Hublot Big Bang Integrated Time Only
The Hublot Big Bang Integrated Time Only distils the essence of the Big Bang into a universally appealing 38mm size (reduced from 40mm), making it the most versatile and gender-neutral model yet. Retaining signature features of the collection, like the six H-shaped screws on the bezel, bold indices, and rubber crown detail, this refined timepiece with Hublot’s unmistakable avant-garde edge suits every wrist and occasion.
Offered in brushed titanium with a striking blue dial, the integrated case and bracelet create a seamless, contemporary aesthetic. Beneath the dial, the upgraded HUB1115 movement offers a 48-hour power reserve, enhanced magnetic protection, and reworked finishes for added sophistication.
Zenith Chronomaster Sport
This is Zenith’s first-ever bejewelled Chronomaster Sport and it is a stunner. The boutique exclusive flaunts a gem-set bezel and meteorite dial in a dazzling take on one of the manufacture’s most iconic chronographs, reimagined for those who are after technical prowess and unrestrained elegance in their watch. Encased in 41mm of radiant rose gold, the watch is immediately captivating. And thanks to its meteorite dial, whose unique Widmanstatten patterns are like a cosmic fingerprint, it means that each timepiece is one-of-a-kind.
Adorned with an impossibly chic gradient of sapphires, spinels, and diamonds, the bezel is designed with restraint. Offering a refined brilliance that isn’t overly flashy, it’s perfect for those seeking a subtle yet sophisticated timepiece with just a hint of drama. At its core lies the El Primero 3600 high-frequency chronograph movement, delivering precision to 1/10th of a second.
Tag Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph
If you love standing out, the Tag Heuer Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph with red hot accents and strap is a great choice. Since its debut in 1969, the Monaco’s distinctive square case has defied traditional watch-design norms, and this latest 41mm iteration continues its legacy with cutting-edge craftsmanship and unisex appeal.
Crafted from lightweight black DLC-coated titanium, with a fine-brushed, sandblasted, and polished finish, the watch straddles rugged durability and refined elegance effortlessly. Weighing just 85g, it sits beautifully and comfortably on any wrist. The square sapphire dial and caseback showcase the TH81-00 split-seconds chronograph movement, which is capable of timing two intervals simultaneously.
Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Manual-winding Mechanical Hi-Beat 36000 80 Hours: SLGW003
The epitome of understated elegance, this watch truly transcends trends with its classic aesthetic and impeccable craftsmanship. Its 38.6mm case, perfectly sized for men and women, strikes the ideal balance of timelessness and versatility, making it a perfect choice for collectors with an eye for subtle luxury.
At the heart of the timepiece is the new Caliber 9SA4, Grand Seiko’s first hand-wound high-beat movement in over 50 years that delivers an impressive 80-hour power reserve. Visible through the sapphire crystal caseback, the intricate movement reveals a captivating bird-like pecking motion during the winding process, connecting the wearer to time’s natural rhythm.
Crafted in Brilliant Hard Titanium, the case is exceptionally lightweight, resistant to scratches, and twice as hard as stainless steel. Its eye-catching textured dial, inspired by the white birch trees near the Grand Seiko Studio Shizukuishi, captures nature’s poetry, elevating this watch into a true work of art.
Tudor Black Bay 58 GMT
This model is the ultimate companion for the adventurous who sees the world as their playground. With a rugged yet stylish 39mm stainless steel case, and bold burgundy and black bidirectional bezel, it exudes a spirit of exploration and vintage allure.
Made for intrepid travellers, the Master Chronometer-certified manufacture calibre MT5450-U ensures a reliable 65-hour, weekend-proof power reserve, keeping pace whether you’re trekking rugged trails or traversing time zones. The matte black dial, featuring Tudor’s hallmark luminous Snowflake hands, guarantees excellent readability in any light. Paired with a black cut-to-size rubber strap and the practical Tudor T-fit clasp, this watch offers a secure and comfortable fit – even over a scuba suit – making it as versatile as the wearer it accompanies.