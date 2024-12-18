Watches for every wrist: These unisex timepieces make for great gifts

This timepiece, which does double duty as a jewel, is truly a masterclass in timeless elegance and refined craftsmanship. First introduced in 1968, the Golden Ellipse – a cross between a circle and rectangle – has established itself as a style icon in the manufacture’s collections and offered in various permutations over the years. This latest iteration is elevated with a gorgeous chain-style bracelet that pays an aesthetic tribute to the 1970s.

Cast in rose gold, the bracelet is the result of 15 years’ development and boasts a patented construction, complete with an engraved clasp with three adjustment positions. It comprises over 300 polished links individually mounted by hand that endow the bracelet with such suppleness that it wears comfortably on the wrist and drapes over it like a luxurious fabric.

The ebony-black sunburst dial, paired with rose gold hour markers and cheveu-style hands, amplifies its timeless allure. Powered by the ultra-thin self-winding Caliber 240 that measures just 2.53mm thick, it allows the 34.5mm by 39.5mm watch to maintain an exceptionally slim profile, making it the thinnest in Patek Philippe's regular collection