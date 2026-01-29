Urban Jurgensen revival: The 252-year-old Danish watch brand enters a new golden age
Once known only to connoisseurs, the independent maison is back in the spotlight, thanks to the unlikely pairing of Finnish master watchmaker, Kari Voutilainen, and American creative from outside the watch world, Alex Rosenfield.
Some watchmaking stories read like technical manuals, while others unfold like novels. The revival of Urban Jurgensen, one of the oldest and most quietly revered names in horology, belongs to the latter. Today, the independent Danish brand enters what its new custodians describe as a third golden age, yet the true significance of this moment lies not in commercial ambition, but in a reframing of what time itself means.
For more than 250 years, Urban Jurgensen has been associated with a rare combination of Danish aesthetic philosophy and Swiss mechanical excellence – a dual identity that has defined its creations since 1773. The brand’s rebirth in June 2025, under the co-leadership of Kari Voutilainen, one of today’s most celebrated independent watchmakers, and Alex Rosenfield, whose background spans fashion, beauty and media, marks a true merging of craft and culture. It is an unlikely partnership, yet it is precisely this blend of horological mastery and contemporary storytelling that gives the revival its distinctive character.
A HISTORY SHAPED BY CURIOSITY AND PRECISION
The roots of this revival stretch back to the late 18th century. In 1773, after six years of study abroad, Jorgen Jurgensen presented his masterpiece to the Copenhagen Watchmakers’ Guild, earning the title of master watchmaker. Almost 25 years later, the second generation stepped forward. In 1797, his son Urban – having apprenticed with his father – embarked on his own watchmaking journey. His formative years were shaped by apprenticeships with the leading watchmakers of the age: in France, he absorbed the theories and elegance of Abraham-Louis Breguet; in England, he learned robustness and ingenuity from John Arnold; and in Switzerland, he deepened his technical grounding under Jacques-Frederic Houriet.
Urban returned to Denmark in 1801 with a foundation shaped by three of the era’s most influential horological traditions. He applied this knowledge to creating marine chronometers for the Danish Navy, at a time when accurate timekeeping was essential for navigation. His work was so groundbreaking that he published Rules for the Accurate Measurement of Time by Watches and Clocks in 1804 – Denmark’s first major horological treatise, and one that remains a reference today.
Soon, Urban took over the helm of his father’s workshop. A master of mechanics and craft, he went on to create some of the finest pocket watches of his time. The company remained in family hands for generations, but it was sold in the early 1900s. Under several owners, its visibility and popularity gradually declined, even as the name retained a quiet prestige among connoisseurs.
It wasn’t until the late 20th century that the maison underwent its next major transformation. Swiss watch collector Peter Baumberger purchased the company in 1979 and set out to restore it to a level worthy of its historical legacy. Under his stewardship, Urban Jurgensen flourished as a niche producer of classically elegant, round wristwatches with teardrop lugs, stepped bezels and small subsidiary seconds dials. He brought British watchmaking genius Derek Pratt on board to create extraordinary pocket watches, including the rare and coveted masterpiece known as the Oval, among other timepieces.
In 1996, Baumberger hired a young Finnish watchmaker, Kari Voutilainen, to develop new movements for wristwatches. Together, Pratt’s inventions, Baumberger’s vision and Voutilainen’s emerging technical voice created a legacy collectors still revere. The extraordinary Oval – completed by Voutilainen after Pratt entrusted it to him – remains a symbol of that era..
When Baumberger died at age 71 in 2010, a chapter closed. The company was acquired by a group of Danish investors in 2014 and while Voutilainen remained passionate about propelling Urban Jurgensen forward, the years that followed saw ownership changes, diminished demand and an increasingly bleak future. Yet it is these relationships – spanning generations, nations and artistic visions – that form the cultural backbone of Urban Jurgensen. They are also the threads now re-emerging in its revival.
A NEW ERA
The modern revival of Urban Jurgensen began not through a calculated corporate acquisition, but through the instincts of a collector family. During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alex Rosenfield drove from New York City to stay with his parents just outside Chicago. His father, Andy Rosenfield – a philanthropist; the president of financial services firm Guggenheim Partners; a devoted enthusiast of independent watchmaking; and a long-time collector of Voutilainen’s timepieces – had always been especially fond of Urban Jürgensen creations from the Baumberger-Pratt era of the 1990s.
When the family discovered that Urban Jurgensen was seeking new custodians, they made a decision driven by instinct and deep affection for the maison. In an interview at the brand’s relaunch in Los Angeles in June, Rosenfield said: “We found out purely by chance that the brand was in a little bit of trouble and needed a next chapter. We thought, wouldn’t it be wonderful for Urban Jürgensen to be with a family again – people who really love it and its history, and can pour the right kind of care into a name with all this legacy?”
In 2021, driven by a clear ambition to propel Urban Jurgensen into a third golden age, the senior Rosenfield bought the company alongside a small group of investors. The acquisition was negotiated personally by father and son – both trained as lawyers, but with no interest in merely playing the role of investors. From the outset, they understood that the revival required someone capable of leading the watchmaking with the authority and sensitivity the brand deserved. Their first call was to Voutilainen.
For the watchmaker, the decision was immediate. He described the opportunity as a return to the formative experiences of his career. “Peter gave me the incredible opportunity to work alongside Derek, one of horology’s true masters,” he said. “Those years with them shaped my understanding of fine watchmaking.”
Rosenfield sees their collaboration in similarly emotional terms. “Urban Jurgensen’s branding has my personality, while the watches have Kari’s personality,” he explained. “We’ve made an effort to bridge the two by using the Urban Jurgensen legacy as the core, so I hope it never feels like there’s a difference between what I do and what Kari does. I hope they always feel married.”
A LEADERSHIP BUILT ON DUALITY
As the revival enters its next phase, Urban Jurgensen’s leadership has evolved with clarity and intent. As of December 2025, Alex Rosenfield, who has co-led the maison since its 2021 acquisition, has assumed the role of CEO, guiding the brand’s strategic, creative and commercial direction. Voutilainen, who has served as co-CEO for the past four years, has transitioned to the role of board member and senior strategic advisor. Meanwhile, the senior Rosenfield rounds out the leadership as executive chairman of the brand.
In his new capacity, Voutilainen will continue to shape the future of the house by safeguarding its horological DNA, advising on long-term strategy, as well as working closely on the development, design and finishing standards of its timepieces. The shift allows him to devote more time to his true passions – watch design and work at the bench – while ensuring that every Urban Jurgensen creation meets the exacting standards for which both he and the maison are revered.
Rosenfield added: “I don’t claim to be a watchmaker. Kari and I take no credit for what he has made.” Instead, he brings a sensitivity to culture, design and storytelling that is rare in the watch world. He explained the concept behind the brand’s Time Well Spent campaign: “I think being outside of the industry creates a little bit of psychological freedom, because you’re not living in that world and interacting with it in quite the same way. I looked at watch marketing and so much of it is the same types of people representing brands, in the same positions, with their hand next to their face looking very serious… That’s wonderful – there’s nothing wrong with it – but I thought there was real space to do something different.”
A NEW PHILOSOPHY
More than a motto, Time Well Spent is the emotional and philosophical core of the revival. Rosenfield elaborated: “We want to think as much about how you spend your time as how you keep it, because that’s what gives life meaning. I love my watch and look at it throughout the day, but my life isn’t about my watch or what I’m wearing. It’s about all the people I meet, my hobbies and interests.”
For Rosenfield, the philosophy is lived, not theorised. “I wear a handmade Urban Jurgensen watch with my jeans and a T-shirt, and go to the beach and run around with my dog,” he said. “They’re sturdy, wonderful watches, but they don’t have to be these kinds of rarefied items.”
It’s this idea that inspired the Time Well Spent portrait series, shot by 71-year-old German photographer Ellen von Unwerth, one of the most influential artists of her generation. Known for her emotionally charged and cinematic imagery, von Unwerth developed a visual language for the maison that eschews the typical glossy tropes. Rosenfield added: “We want to show what it means to live with this watch in your life, rather than try to show it as something your life is about.”
The portraits depict creative individuals immersed in the rhythm of their own lives, with the watch appearing naturally within their environments. The first portrait features lauded light-and-space artist James Turrell at Roden Crater in Arizona – his monumental land-art installation and observatory carved into an extinct volcano. Subsequent chapters follow a diverse cast of talents whose lives embody different expressions of time well spent. These include James Whiteside, an American Ballet Theatre principal dancer who also performs in drag and makes music in New York; teenage singer-songwriter Sienna Spiro at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, whose smoky, emotionally charged vocals and coming-of-age lyrics have made her a musician to watch; and Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who balances global stardom with climate advocacy and family life, among others.
THE URBAN JURGENSEN WATCH COLLECTION
The first watches produced under the brand’s latest chapter are a striking combination of heritage and innovation. Named UJ-1, UJ-2 and UJ-3, they form a trilogy that redefines Urban Jürgensen’s horological identity.
UJ-1
Created as the maison’s 250th-anniversary watch, the UJ-1 reimagines the legendary Urban Jurgensen Pratt Oval Pocket Watch, revisiting a project that spanned nearly two decades. Featuring a tourbillon, remontoir d’egalite and dead-beat seconds, the 39.5mm creation miniaturises and adapts the famed pocket-watch movement into a wristwatch for the first time. It’s offered in three limited versions of just 25 pieces each: platinum with light silver or grey dials, and rose gold with a light silver dial.
UJ-2
Winner of the Men’s Watch Prize at the 2025 GPHG awards, the UJ-2 features a double wheel natural escapement inspired by Breguet’s historical concept, but perfected by Voutilainen for contemporary performance. The watchmaker explains that the design reduces friction while achieving optimal energy transfer efficiently and precisely – embodying mechanical refinement and the maison’s pursuit of chronometric excellence. The 39mm model is available in platinum and rose gold variants with light silver or deep blue dials, offering a nuanced palette that reflects the brand’s distinctive Danish-Swiss design heritage.
For Rosenfield, this reference is his favourite: “The UJ-2 is really the clearest expression of the brand’s new chapter. I’ve been wearing the stainless-steel prototype for the last couple of months and I love it. It feels good!” He also described a challenge Voutilainen encountered with the teardrop lug: “It’s an Urban Jurgensen signature, so it was important to Kari that what he developed not be a re-creation of that, but a representation of the brand in its next iteration and the future. He was stuck on it for a while, but he finally came up with the idea of turning the teardrop lug on its side.”
UJ-3
Developed with master engineer Andreas Strehler, the UJ-3 is an extraordinary example of ultra-high horology. It features a moon phase accurate for 14,000 years and integrates the double wheel natural escapement into a perpetual calendar for the first time in serial production. Poetic and precise, it’s a timepiece designed for collectors who see mechanical time as a form of art. Offered in platinum and rose gold configurations with elegant black dials, the 39mm iteration completes a trilogy that is cohesive, contemporary and deeply anchored in the brand’s history.
CRAFT, INTIMACY AND THE HUMAN TOUCH
Every watch that leaves the Urban Jürgensen atelier remains rooted in artisanal methods. Dials are engine-turned by hand; movements are shaped and finished through traditional techniques long abandoned by industrial watchmaking; and cases are polished and angled to create subtle plays of light that reveal the depth of the craftsmanship. Production remains intentionally limited, with each watch requiring nearly a month of dedicated, individual work. The maison sells directly to clients and retains a scale that allows for intimacy, transparency and a personal connection with every collector.
What distinguishes this revival from many others is the emotion behind it. Instead of acquiring the brand to mine its legacy, the Rosenfields did so to safeguard it. Likewise, Voutilainen’s return was not for prestige, but to carry Urban Jürgensen forward with care and continuity.
As Rosenfield noted: “The worst thing to me is if a watch is sitting in a safe. It should be on somebody’s wrist, and they should be loving and enjoying it.” When so many timepieces are treated as speculative assets, the notion that the true value of a watch lies in its companionship feels almost radical. Yet it speaks to a simple truth: time only matters when it is truly lived.