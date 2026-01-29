Urban Jurgensen revival: The 252-year-old Danish watch brand enters a new golden age

Some watchmaking stories read like technical manuals, while others unfold like novels. The revival of Urban Jurgensen, one of the oldest and most quietly revered names in horology, belongs to the latter. Today, the independent Danish brand enters what its new custodians describe as a third golden age, yet the true significance of this moment lies not in commercial ambition, but in a reframing of what time itself means.

For more than 250 years, Urban Jurgensen has been associated with a rare combination of Danish aesthetic philosophy and Swiss mechanical excellence – a dual identity that has defined its creations since 1773. The brand’s rebirth in June 2025, under the co-leadership of Kari Voutilainen, one of today’s most celebrated independent watchmakers, and Alex Rosenfield, whose background spans fashion, beauty and media, marks a true merging of craft and culture. It is an unlikely partnership, yet it is precisely this blend of horological mastery and contemporary storytelling that gives the revival its distinctive character.

A HISTORY SHAPED BY CURIOSITY AND PRECISION

The roots of this revival stretch back to the late 18th century. In 1773, after six years of study abroad, Jorgen Jurgensen presented his masterpiece to the Copenhagen Watchmakers’ Guild, earning the title of master watchmaker. Almost 25 years later, the second generation stepped forward. In 1797, his son Urban – having apprenticed with his father – embarked on his own watchmaking journey. His formative years were shaped by apprenticeships with the leading watchmakers of the age: in France, he absorbed the theories and elegance of Abraham-Louis Breguet; in England, he learned robustness and ingenuity from John Arnold; and in Switzerland, he deepened his technical grounding under Jacques-Frederic Houriet.

Urban returned to Denmark in 1801 with a foundation shaped by three of the era’s most influential horological traditions. He applied this knowledge to creating marine chronometers for the Danish Navy, at a time when accurate timekeeping was essential for navigation. His work was so groundbreaking that he published Rules for the Accurate Measurement of Time by Watches and Clocks in 1804 – Denmark’s first major horological treatise, and one that remains a reference today.