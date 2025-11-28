Urwerk measures Earth’s cosmic journey – and it’s just one of five groundbreaking watchmaking firsts this year

When a brand like Urwerk – whose watches all look like they were either built for or come from outer space – launches something called the “Spacemeter”, you’d think you know what’s coming. But here’s the twist: this is probably the first Urwerk that even flirts with looking like a normal watch. And beneath that deceptive normalcy lies a world-first: the ability to track Earth’s movement through space in real time. Sub-counters on a watch face are often used for chronograph, calendar, or basic time in regulator-style watches, but the UR-10 Spacemeter is none of those. At 2 o’clock, a register tracks every 10 metres Earth spins through space, jumping in neat 500-metre increments. Down at 4 o’clock, another keeps tabs on our planet’s annual road trip around the Sun, ticking forward 20km at a time and logging each 1,000km covered. Finally, the subdial at 9 o’clock is a combination of the previous two: 1,000km for Earth’s rotation and a whopping 64,000km for its solar orbit, with the hand advancing on two synchronised scales.

On the back of the watch, a peripheral hand sweeps around a 24-hour scale, offering two readings depending on the direction you follow. Clockwise, under the “Rotation” engraving, it charts Earth’s daily spin on its axis; trace it anti-clockwise beneath “Revolution” and you’re watching our annual voyage around the Sun. Just a little poetic flourish to really drive the cosmic theme home.