Urwerk’s ‘digital’ watch is a love letter to your favourite fictional spaceships

Not everyone can (or wants to) pull off an Urwerk watch. Almost all of its timepieces look like machines from the future powered by the ingenuity of a distant past, but it is this dichotomy that makes them so interesting.

For 25 years, watchmaker Felix Baumgartner and designer Martin Frei have used their now-signature wandering hours style to captivate collectors with spaceship-like watches that look just as likely to propel you through time as well as tell it, but one of their latest releases proves they are far from becoming predictable.

Launched in 2021, the UR-112 Aggregat hails from the experimental Special Projects collection. According to the brand, it was designed to gleam like Padme Amidala’s J-type 327, have windows like the owl ship from Watchmen, shaped like a Klingon Bird of Prey and grooved like the hull of the Battlestar Galactica.