Urwerk’s latest watch ‒ the UR-120 ‒ would make Spock proud

The real work, however, was in redesigning the brand’s signature satellite hours. The first time Urwerk debuted its revolving display was in the Harry Winston Opus 5, a collaborative concept that served as the foundation for the UR-201 that followed two years later. The UR-201 featured three cubes, each with four faces presenting four numerals that circle the dial. As the time passes, the cubes gradually flip to show the current hour. Each cube also had a telescopic minute hand that would extend as it reached the retrograde minute track. This innovation has seen several reinventions in numerous models since, and the UR-120 happens to be the latest to reinvent the wheel.

The calibre UR-20.01 uses the same concept of a carousel fitted with three arms, each bearing a satellite for the hours. When a satellite reaches the left side of the dial, it actuates a trigger that changes the satellite face – and this is where the (new) magic happens. Instead of simply rotating to show the new hour, the satellite splits open to reveal two rectangular studs that resemble the V-shaped Vulcan salute Spock is known for, thus earning the watch its nickname. Once separated, the studs spin on their own axis and shut again to display the new hour unit. So, three revolutions are occurring here: the satellites orbiting around the central axis, the individual satellites counter-spinning to maintain an upright position for easy readability, and each stud spinning on its own axis.