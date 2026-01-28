Luxury bets on rich Americans and new designers to revive growth

The luxury industry is relying on wealthy US consumers to power a recovery in spending in 2026, as a buoyant stock market and an influx of creative talent at some of the world’s biggest brands set the stage for a return to growth.

Sales are expected to increase by mid single-digit percentages this year after a bruising 2025 in which they are estimated to have flatlined. Analysts at Barclays and HSBC are projecting organic growth of 5 per cent to 6 per cent and 6.5 per cent respectively across the industry.

As the industry’s reporting season kicks off next week, Barclays analyst Carole Madjo expects the strong performance of the US stock market — the S&P 500 is near a record high — to translate into increased spending on luxury goods this year.

“Luxury companies really feel like there is now a cleaner correlation between wealth effects and luxury spending,” she said, citing a disconnect last year caused partly by the disruptive impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

That disconnect is now fading and the unpredictable political climate is “having less of an impact on the feelgood factor” among US shoppers, Madjo added.

The Americas was the standout region for Swiss group Richemont in the final quarter of last year. US demand for its Cartier and Van Cleef jewellery brands underpinned a 14 per cent rise in sales in the region, at constant exchange rates, to €1.74 billion (US$2.1 billion; S$2.64 billion).

HSBC estimates that growth in luxury sales to US consumers will accelerate to 8 per cent in 2026, up from 2 per cent last year.