V from BTS is the latest ambassador for jewellery house Cartier

In the campaign, V is seen wearing a sculptural panther ring and a panther necklace.

BTS celebrated its 10th year in the music business since their debut earlier in June. While the band has enjoyed immense success, V has also been making his mark with several solo hits that include Stigma, Singularity and Inner Child.

The band announced its hiatus last year, which shocked fans from all around the world. Each member continues to pursue their own solo pet project, while Jin and J-Hope enlisted for their mandatory military obligation last year and this year respectively.

Cartier is not the only luxury label that V is signed on to; he is also a friend of French fashion house Celine.

V joins his bandmates in fronting campaigns for luxury brands: RM for Bottega Veneta, Suga for Valentino, J-Hope for Louis Vuitton, Jimin for Dior as well as Tiffany & Co, and Jung Kook for Calvin Klein.