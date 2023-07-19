V from BTS is the latest ambassador for jewellery house Cartier
Cartier is not the only luxury brand that V is signed on to; he is also a friend of French fashion label Celine.
On Wednesday (Jul 19), it was announced that V (Kim Taehyung) from K-pop band BTS (other members include Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, Suga, Jung Kook) is the newest face for Cartier, starring in the jewellery house's latest Panthere de Cartier campaign.
D’Arnaud Carrez, senior vice president chief marketing officier of Cartier, said: “When it came to embodying the magnetism and aura of the panther, our choice naturally fell on V. He has the look and strength of character. A personality whose choices are guided by creativity as a dancer, musician or art lover, with this style and this elegance that belong only to him.”
In the campaign, V is seen wearing a sculptural panther ring and a panther necklace.
BTS celebrated its 10th year in the music business since their debut earlier in June. While the band has enjoyed immense success, V has also been making his mark with several solo hits that include Stigma, Singularity and Inner Child.
The band announced its hiatus last year, which shocked fans from all around the world. Each member continues to pursue their own solo pet project, while Jin and J-Hope enlisted for their mandatory military obligation last year and this year respectively.
V joins his bandmates in fronting campaigns for luxury brands: RM for Bottega Veneta, Suga for Valentino, J-Hope for Louis Vuitton, Jimin for Dior as well as Tiffany & Co, and Jung Kook for Calvin Klein.