What does the world’s oldest watchmaker and the world’s most visited museum have in common?

Both sides were so pleased with the outcome that they swiped right, and the relationship was formalised in 2019. It made sense: Both were patrons of the arts, and had common values and shared interests. History, culture and heritage were paramount, with priority given to restoring, conserving and archiving art.

Plus, both were veterans in the business, having survived the French Revolution, two World Wars and other crises along the way. Across the centuries, many watches, clocks, paintings and sculptures would have succumbed to the ravages of time, requiring the nimble hands and deft patience of restorers to be reinstated to their former glory.

“In fact it was quite obvious that the two institutions [should] meet and have this collaboration because we [both] have this legacy introduced through artistry and culture, emphasised through craftsmanship and [artisanal qualities],” said Sandrine Donguy, Vacheron Constantin’s product marketing and innovation director.

“There are multiple angles to this partnership,” added Christian Selmoni, Vacheron Constantin’s style and heritage director. “Of course there’s the notion of patronage – supporting the Louvre. But since the beginning, we thought we could create a really interesting partnership with exchanges between our artisans.”

One such exchange took place recently, at the Homo Faber international exhibition in Venice, which ran from Apr 10 to May 1. There, Vacheron Constantin showcased the skills of four master artisans: A watchmaker, an enameller, an engraver and a gem-setter. Right alongside Vacheron Constantin were the framing-gilding workshops of the Louvre (one of 13 artistic craft guilds in the museum).

Vacheron Constantin produced two single-piece edition watches for the occasion, with artisans from the Louvre creating their own artwork – an engraved and gilded wooden panel – inspired by the watch designs. Think of it as next-level art-jamming.