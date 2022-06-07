Night at the museum: Vacheron Constantin launches new watches together with The Louvre

In 2019, Vacheron Constantin began authenticating its watches with blockchain certificates (we wrote about that here), becoming one of the first Swiss watchmakers to embrace distributed ledger technology. A smart move, and one that showed just how progressive a (then) 263-year-old company could be.

But for Vacheron Constantin, it isn’t about embracing the new for new’s sake. “It’s how you combine past and future, how you inject innovation in your legacy,” explained Sandrine Donguy, the watchmaker’s product marketing & innovation director. “[Our] foundation is [built on] mastering craft and high watchmaking, but we also have to stay in tune with our times. We have to look at new ways of conception.”

Almost as if to prove the point about craft and heritage being a top priority, the watchmaker recently launched a series of four limited edition timepieces, each ornamented by different decorative arts. The collection, called Metiers d’Art – Tribute to great civilisations, made its debut in Paris, at no less than (arguably) the world’s greatest repository of ancient artefacts, the Louvre Museum.

The event’s location was no coincidence: Vacheron Constantin and the Louvre have been partners since 2019. Had the pandemic not thrown a spanner in the works, Donguy shared, the launch would have happened sooner. In fact it was postponed twice, in mid-2021 and in Jan 2022.

Still, better late than never. So in late May, we found ourself in Paris to witness the spectacle. And what a spectacle it was! On the morning of the event we were treated to a private tour of the Louvre, and in the evening we concluded with a gala dinner under IM Pei’s glass pyramid. It was like a scene from a Bond flick. The attendees comprised about 100 members of the global press, including a contingent of six from Singapore.