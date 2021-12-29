Turning back the hands of time – understanding the retro appeal of retrograde hands

The retrograde function occupies a unique place in fine watchmaking. It’s not a complication, but its appearance usually signals the presence of many others. The idea behind how it works is simple – a hand snaps back to its original position at the end of its track – but its construction is anything but. Really, it’s just a hand in a watch face, but watching one work in tandem with everything else on the dial can be endlessly fascinating to those who know of its history and significance. If you don’t count among them, allow us to illuminate.

A retrograde indicator is basically a hand that doesn’t make a complete turn around the dial, but instead returns to its starting point to start all over. These are usually executed in an arc or semi-circle (though there are examples that use a straight line and a pointer) and can be used to indicate the time, date and power reserve.

The mechanism that runs it requires great precision as it has to store enough power to allow the hand to make the instantaneous leap back to its original position and begin its journey again at the same steady pace. Depending on the components, the indicator can return to its starting point at speeds exceeding 60km/h.