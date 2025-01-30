Valentino's new designer, Alessandro Michele, showcases history and drama at couture debut in Paris

Alessandro Michele's Valentino couture debut was the most anticipated ticket of Paris Couture Week, and the designer didn't disappoint with a lavish spectacle at the Palais Brongniart, a fittingly historic backdrop for his past-meets-present storytelling.

Known for his "more is more" aesthetic, Michele delivered a VIP-filled show on Wednesday (Jan 29) brimming with historical reverence, theatricality, and his signature offbeat twists.

Michele, who previously spent nearly eight years redefining Gucci with his eclectic, gender-fluid maximalism, has long drawn inspiration from history. It's an obsession that traces back to his childhood in Rome, where he would rummage through his mother's closet, captivated by the textures of bygone eras.