The value of finding your signature style

Bill Cunningham’s bleu de travail jacket. Fran Lebowitz’s Anderson & Sheppard sport coat. IM Pei’s circular glasses. Anna Wintour’s sunglasses. Katharine Hepburn’s baggy pleated trousers. Wes Anderson’s too-tight suits. Keith Richards’ skull ring. Gianni Agnelli’s watch, worn over his cuff. Hillary Clinton’s monochrome pantsuits. Bruce Springsteen’s jeans and tight T-shirt.

For the famous, having a signature wardrobe item can work very well. It accentuates the best features or makes a virtue of the worst. It inspires imitators and can elevate a person into a symbol. What about everyone else, though?

For us working stiffs, the idea has appeal too. In the first place, it sounds easy. Pick one thing that really stands up and talks, put it on every day, and one becomes stylish without working too hard at it. Economical, as well: however much you spend on your one thing, the savings on the rest of your clothes, which everyone will ignore, will surely outweigh it.

This is not an academic inquiry. I’m in the market for a signature something myself. Most days I put on a vintage tweed coat, purchased on eBay, worn with a light dusting of dog hair. It doesn’t seem to be getting the job done.