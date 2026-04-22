Van Cleef & Arpels turns to the stars at Watches and Wonders 2026

At the heart of Van Cleef & Arpels’ watchmaking philosophy lies the concept of "Poetry of Time", where each creation becomes a narrative that evokes emotion, sparks imagination, and inspires a sense of wonder.

At Watches & Wonders 2026, the maison turned to the heavens for inspiration, paying tribute to the celestial marvels that have long influenced its creations. As early as 1929, it designed a pocket watch fitted with a complication that displayed the different phases of the moon, and in the 1950s, it developed the Meteor secret watch.

Turning its gaze once again to the night sky, the highlights of Van Cleef & Arpels’ 2026 novelties include the Midnight Jour Nuit Phase de Lune, which brings together two complications housed within a single case. The first complication animates the maison’s signature Jour/Nuit (day-and-night) display, while the second “astronomical” complication illustrates the current phase of the moon.