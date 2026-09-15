A new shade of luck: Van Cleef & Arpels’ Alhambra collection now comes in pink enamel
More than five decades after its debut, Van Cleef & Arpels’ iconic Alhambra motif continues to evolve with pink enamel, marrying one of the Maison’s most recognisable signatures with a new precious material.
Van Cleef & Arpels is known for many things – its poetic, nature-inspired high jewellery is one of them – but it is the Alhambra collection that has truly captured the public imagination. Few jewellery motifs are as instantly recognisable as its iconic four-leaf clover design, and the symbol of luck has been interpreted in a variety of precious materials since it was first introduced in 1968, from onyx and mother-of-pearl to diamonds and even rare Sevres porcelain. This year, the French Maison is giving the enduring emblem a new expression: pink enamel.
The latest update of the icon joins the Maison’s ever-expanding palette of materials and finishes to become one of its most vibrant iterations yet. Created using a technique inspired by a 17th-century ‘gold-ruby’ process, the enamel doesn’t use traditional colour pigments to achieve its stunning hue. Instead, fine gold particles are fused into the enamel and fired at a precise temperature to allow the gold atoms to form tiny crystallites that produce a distinctive ruby-pink shade. Because of its complexity and the precision required, only a handful of high-end jewellery houses have revived and adapted this technique with success, Van Cleef & Arpels being one of them.
The enamel is then given a curved surface to intensify its shine and light-reflecting capability, which the Maison says is slightly superior to that of emerald. As a true symbol of luxury, no two pieces of enamel are alike, as they’re strewn with tiny bubbles that occur naturally during the production process. A double row of golden beads – a distinctive Van Cleef & Arpels signature – hugs the pink enamel and enhances its reflections, while discreet claws are delicately folded down to hold the motif securely in place.
Five new Vintage Alhambra and Magic Alhambra creations in pink enamel are available: a pendant, bracelet, two necklaces in varying lengths and a pair of drop earrings that would pop against an LBD.