A new shade of luck: Van Cleef & Arpels’ Alhambra collection now comes in pink enamel

Van Cleef & Arpels is known for many things – its poetic, nature-inspired high jewellery is one of them – but it is the Alhambra collection that has truly captured the public imagination. Few jewellery motifs are as instantly recognisable as its iconic four-leaf clover design, and the symbol of luck has been interpreted in a variety of precious materials since it was first introduced in 1968, from onyx and mother-of-pearl to diamonds and even rare Sevres porcelain. This year, the French Maison is giving the enduring emblem a new expression: pink enamel.

The latest update of the icon joins the Maison’s ever-expanding palette of materials and finishes to become one of its most vibrant iterations yet. Created using a technique inspired by a 17th-century ‘gold-ruby’ process, the enamel doesn’t use traditional colour pigments to achieve its stunning hue. Instead, fine gold particles are fused into the enamel and fired at a precise temperature to allow the gold atoms to form tiny crystallites that produce a distinctive ruby-pink shade. Because of its complexity and the precision required, only a handful of high-end jewellery houses have revived and adapted this technique with success, Van Cleef & Arpels being one of them.