Van Cleef & Arpels' Heritage Collection offers jewellery lovers an opportunity to own a rarity imbued with history

There is an undeniable romance and allure that comes with vintage jewellery. Showcasing the design sensibilities of an era long gone, it stands as a herald of history that can inspire awe and admiration as any museum piece of interest would. However, unlike a terracotta vase from Ancient Greece, this fascinating specimen can be easily worn to a cocktail soiree.

The popularity of estate and antique jewellery has risen considerably over the past decade, with market research analyst Kentley Insights pegging its global retail sales at US$4.2 billion (about S$5.74 billion) in their August 2023 report. The good news is that auctions and private jewellery dealers are not the only recourses for people looking to grow or start their vintage gem stash. Van Cleef & Arpels’ (VCA) Heritage Collection allows you to own a glittering piece of the past with brand designs that span a century to the 1920s.

Founded in 2007, the Heritage Collection began as a small project when a New York boutique manager realised his clients were turning to auctions to acquire vintage VCA designs. “He had many clients, including ones from his days in the auction world,” said VCA’s deputy heritage director Natacha Vassiltchikov. “So, he thought it could be interesting to offer some of these pieces ourselves. He started small, buying back a few pieces and reselling them; more as a bespoke service [for clients]. It was quite successful, and he grew the collection to an international level.”