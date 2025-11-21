Van Cleef & Arpels opens new duplex boutique at Ion Orchard with festive winter-themed installation

French jewellery house Van Cleef & Arpels has opened a new boutique at Ion Orchard – its first duplex store in Southeast Asia. Inspired by the concept of a French apartment, the space aims to immerse guests and clients in the poetic universe of the brand's creations.

And to celebrate the festive season, the maison is also presenting a winter-themed installation at the mall where guests can explore a series of interactive experiences. Reminiscent of an enchanting forest, the display draws inspiration from the iconic Alhambra collection, bringing its signature symbol of luck to life.

Begin by stepping into the wintry garden to snap photos with the pine trees and adorable animals. There’s also a digital clover hunt and quiz that rewards participants with a festive surprise upon completion.