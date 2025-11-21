Van Cleef & Arpels opens new duplex boutique at Ion Orchard with festive winter-themed installation
To celebrate the opening of its new two-storey boutique in Singapore, the French jewellery house is also presenting a festive winter-themed installation with family-friendly activities such as origami and colouring.
French jewellery house Van Cleef & Arpels has opened a new boutique at Ion Orchard – its first duplex store in Southeast Asia. Inspired by the concept of a French apartment, the space aims to immerse guests and clients in the poetic universe of the brand's creations.
And to celebrate the festive season, the maison is also presenting a winter-themed installation at the mall where guests can explore a series of interactive experiences. Reminiscent of an enchanting forest, the display draws inspiration from the iconic Alhambra collection, bringing its signature symbol of luck to life.
Begin by stepping into the wintry garden to snap photos with the pine trees and adorable animals. There’s also a digital clover hunt and quiz that rewards participants with a festive surprise upon completion.
Next, head into the towering Tree of Luck, where you can uncover the stories of the Alhambra collection and its design inspirations. Inside, visitors will also find family-friendly activities such as colouring and origami for kids, and can even post a postcard before they leave.
While you’re there, take the chance to explore the new two-storey boutique. The decor, completed with wallpaper depicting local tropical flowers, reflects one of Van Cleef & Arpels' most cherished sources of inspiration: nature.
For clients seeking a more intimate experience, there are two private salons in the boutique, each enriched by natural light. A highlight is the Greenhouse, complete with real orchids, where guests can enjoy a quiet respite and admire the maison’s creations in a serene, garden-like setting.
Naturally, the boutique presents iconic creations that embody Van Cleef & Arpels’ identity and storied craftsmanship. Among them are pieces from the Treasure Island high jewellery collection. Displayed in Singapore for the first time, they offer visitors a rare chance opportunity to admire these wonders up close.
Also on display is the Flower brooch, a patrimonial piece crafted almost 100 years ago in 1927. Drawing inspiration from the Art Deco era, the middle of the flower features a central clawset diamond. Two diamond-paved petals extend outwards, each with openwork detailing to highlight a central vein.
The opening of the new Ion boutique marks "another milestone in strengthening the maison’s presence in Southeast Asia," said Julie Clody Medina, president of Van Cleef & Arpels, Asia-Pacific.
"As a high jewellery maison with more than 110 years of savoir-faire and excellent craftsmanship, we want to keep inspiring jewellery and watchmaking enthusiasts with our iconic collections and stories. Today, we are honoured to welcome our guests and present our creations in a boutique experience surrounded by an oasis of nature in the Garden City of Singapore."