Are Asians spending more on jewellery and watches during the pandemic?

What are some of the ways the pandemic has affected your business?

The pandemic hasn’t changed so much the way people perceive luxury; it has changed the way people buy luxury. Now that people aren’t able to travel, they are starting to do their shopping locally, and they are realising that buying luxury in their own city is quite a nice experience.

Because if you go to Florence, Rome or Paris, very often you have to queue in front of the stores and you are served very quickly. This is frustrating for us, too, because it is not the experience we want to give our clients, but we don’t have much of a choice because the crowds are too big.

But buying in your own city is a completely different experience – the sales representatives can take the time to tell the story of the maison, offer them drinks, show them the collection. I think this contact is very important because it is the sales team that can take care of your after-sales service, introduce you to new collections, or call you up if there’s a limited edition piece in town. And I don’t think this trend will change even after travel opens up again. People will remain faithful to the stores that have helped them.