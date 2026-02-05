Inside Van Cleef & Arpels’ watchmaking universe: How the jeweller turns time into poetry

As a relatively new watch journalist in the industry a few years ago, I remember one of the first watches by Van Cleef & Arpels that captivated my attention. It was the Pont des Amoureux timepiece – a kinetic display of time that depicts a pair of lovers meeting for a kiss on a Parisian bridge.

The dial is truly a visual spectacle. The lady indicates the hours, while the gentleman tells the minutes. As time passes through the day, the pair inch closer to each other, until they meet at the top at midnight or midday, and lean in for a romantic kiss. Newer models of the watch are also fitted with an animation-on-demand module that allows the kiss to happen at any time of the day, simply by the push of a button.

The Pont des Amoureux is just one of Van Cleef & Arpels’ timepieces that encapsulates the maison’s watchmaking tagline, "the poetry of time". Its distinctive approach to horology is defined by the art of storytelling, capturing emotion, imagination, and a sense of wonder within a timepiece.