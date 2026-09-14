Venice Film Festival 2026: The jewellery that stole the spotlight at Lido di Venezia this year
From statement necklaces to priceless diamond earrings, see the sparkliest jewels worn by the film festival’s best-dressed stars.
Some follow for the movies. Others just want a glimpse of their favourite on-screen faces, while the rest are there for the sequinned gowns and million-dollar accessories. If you belong to the latter, these are some of the best jewellery pieces we’ve seen at the Venice Film Festival 2026.
There’s something particularly fitting about donning these precious gems at the storied fest. Set against ancient Byzantine mosaics, weathered palazzos and the shimmering waters of the lagoon, these intricate high jewellery take on an almost cinematic quality of their own.
This year, the 83rd edition – held from Sep 2 to Sep 12 – saw red carpet royalty like Marion Cotillard, Sydney Sweeney and Maggie Gyllenhaal return. Interestingly, the most compelling looks this year have not necessarily been about biggest stones. Instead, a new kind red-carpet jewellery language is emerging, one where archival pieces and unexpected styling come together to deliver proper movie-star glamour. Bvlgari's Serpenti continues to be a favourite at the festival, as are Chopard's timeless designs, and Cartier's nature-inspired creations.
Here are the standout jewellery moments that graced the Lido di Venezia this year.
Maggie Gyllenhaal in Bvlgari
Director and President of the Jury Maggie Gyllenhaal proved that a simple black dress is still the most timeless accessory for statement jewellery by pairing her Celine number with Bvlgari’s iconic Serpenti necklace. The pink gold piece – from the Maison's High Jewellery collection – undulated insouciantly across her decolletage, adding an edginess to the softly draped neckline. The look was completed with the Serpenti Viper two-coil ring set with full pave diamonds in rose gold, and Serpenti Viper earrings set with Demi pave diamonds in rose gold.
Bianca Balti in Bvlgari
Italian supermodel and Bvlgari Ambassador Bianca Balti was a pastel dream in her sculptural, candy floss-coloured Ilya Migmoon gown, matching angel wings, and Bvlgari High Jewelry necklace in pink gold that was set with onyx elements, cushion pink tourmalines and pave-set diamonds. The Art Deco-inspired piece was paired with matching drop earrings that boasted two cushion pink tourmalines totalling over 18 carats.
Rebecca Donaldson in Bvlgari
Carlos Sainz’s beau, model and entrepreneur Rebecca Donaldson quite literally lit up the lagoon with her custom sequinned Armani Prive haute couture creation, but it was her Bvlgari Serpenti Viper necklace and bracelet that really stole the show. The perfect balance of regal elegance and contemporary boldness, the pink gold pieces came set with emeralds and pave-set diamonds to add even more sparkle to her ensemble.
Nina Dobrev in Chopard
Nina Dobrev’s reimagined tuxedo-esque ensemble is infinitely chic, but it only paved the way for her 5.61-carats emerald necklace from Chopard’s Haute Joaillerie collection to shine. The Vampire Diaries star completed the timeless look with diamond earrings and a ring from the L’Heure Du Diamant collection.
Maria Carla Boscono in Damiani
Supermodel and actress Maria Carla Boscono completed her dramatic newspaper print dress by Chanel with a dazzling Damiani Gioia del Mare necklace from the Ode all’Italia High Jewellery collection and a Damiani Mimosa ring.
Benedetta Porcaroli in Cartier
Italian actress Benedetta Porcaroli – who recently starred in season 2 of The Gentlemen – paired her sweet baby pink double-satin mini dress by Prada with a striking high-jewellery necklace by Cartier. The hefty piece heralds from the Maison’s Flora and Fauna collection, and is a stunning work of art featuring pave diamonds, green chrysoprase beads, black onyx, and ruby cabochons.
Bhavitha Mandava in Chanel
The Indian supermodel swapped her now iconic quarter-zip-and-jeans look for a Chanel “mermaid dress” that took 1,250 hours to embroider, and paired the ethereal number with equally head-turning statement earrings by the brand.
Marion Cotillard in Chanel
French actress Marion Cotillard attended the Mr. Nelson, Did You Kill People? premiere in a layered Chanel Fall 2026 Haute Couture look, completing the sophisticated ensemble with a Plume de Chanel necklace from the Maison’s high jewellery collection.