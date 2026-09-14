Venice Film Festival 2026: The jewellery that stole the spotlight at Lido di Venezia this year

Some follow for the movies. Others just want a glimpse of their favourite on-screen faces, while the rest are there for the sequinned gowns and million-dollar accessories. If you belong to the latter, these are some of the best jewellery pieces we’ve seen at the Venice Film Festival 2026.

There’s something particularly fitting about donning these precious gems at the storied fest. Set against ancient Byzantine mosaics, weathered palazzos and the shimmering waters of the lagoon, these intricate high jewellery take on an almost cinematic quality of their own.

This year, the 83rd edition – held from Sep 2 to Sep 12 – saw red carpet royalty like Marion Cotillard, Sydney Sweeney and Maggie Gyllenhaal return. Interestingly, the most compelling looks this year have not necessarily been about biggest stones. Instead, a new kind red-carpet jewellery language is emerging, one where archival pieces and unexpected styling come together to deliver proper movie-star glamour. Bvlgari's Serpenti continues to be a favourite at the festival, as are Chopard's timeless designs, and Cartier's nature-inspired creations.

Here are the standout jewellery moments that graced the Lido di Venezia this year.

Maggie Gyllenhaal in Bvlgari