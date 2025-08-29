Calvin Klein’s designer is picking up where its founder left off

At the Cannes Film Festival in May, Pedro Pascal stepped out in a sleeveless knit tunic, wide-leg trousers and silver-spiked shoes, all in black. The ensemble was refined but edgy, its clean lines lending the Eddington actor an elegant, somewhat feminine silhouette that sparked rave reviews on menswear forums.

The designer responsible for the look? That would be Veronica Leoni, who was thrust into the spotlight last year when she was named creative director of Calvin Klein, a US$3.86 billion (S$5.01billion)-revenue brand that, nearly six decades after its founding, continues to loom large in popular culture. Known today primarily for its fragrances, jeans and pulse-thumping underwear campaigns, in its ’90s heyday it was also synonymous with sinuous, luxurious minimalism, as modelled by former Calvin Klein publicist Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Leoni is working to revive that part of the brand’s heritage, starting with a reboot of the high-end Collection line, which she debuted at New York Fashion Week in February 2025 — the brand’s first show in seven years. The tailoring-focused collection was spare and architectural, offering a convincing runway image for Calvin Klein and a gentle recalibration of the broad-shouldered, narrow-hipped silhouette that has lately taken hold in Paris (Leoni’s version came with cropped or elongated sleeves, and no shoulder pads).