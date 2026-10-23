Victoria Beckham’s debut homeware collection brings fashion to the table
From chain-motif porcelain plates to napkin rings resembling jewellery, the designer’s collaboration with Westwing is a study in understated elegance and playful details.
Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has launched her first homeware collection in collaboration with Westwing, a European home and lifestyle brand.
Centred on the theme “Serving Style”, the range of tableware, textiles and decorative items features sleek lines, textured details and a chic palette of white and silver with pops of green. The designs draw inspiration from Britain’s 19th-century Arts and Crafts movement and Beckham’s eponymous ready-to-wear and accessories collections.
“Home is where some of life’s most meaningful moments happen, and this collaboration felt like a natural way to explore that world through the same lens of design, craftsmanship and attention to detail that defines everything we do,” said Beckham.
Highlights include dainty shell-shaped butter dishes and salt and pepper containers, elegant porcelain plates with chain motifs reminiscent of vintage watch straps, and dazzling champagne coupes with faceted details designed to catch the light. Cutlery gets a stylish spin in the Addison set of stainless steel forks, spoons and knives with hammered handles.
Also available are wine glasses and tumblers with diamond-shaped facets, glass plates with swirling scalloped patterns, and butter knives with graceful wave-like shapes.
Apart from tableware and eating utensils, the collection includes linen tablecloths, napkins and placemats embroidered with chain motifs – a recurring detail in some of Beckham’s past clothing designs. There are even stainless steel napkin rings, which could easily be mistaken for jewellery with their cuff-like shapes, polished surfaces and hammered textures.
Adding a splash of colour are the Primrose vases and tealight holders, crafted from mouth-blown glass in a transparent dark green hue. The vases come in a set of three – each with a different curved silhouette – while the tealight holders come as a pair and boast bold, sculptural lines. Both are also available in clear glass.
“I wanted everything to feel refined, but never overly formal. There’s an ease in the way the pieces live together,” said Beckham.
BEYOND HOMEWARE
It has been a busy year for the designer, who recently unveiled her Spring/Summer 2027 ready-to-wear collection at Paris Fashion Week and launched Rouge Victoria, a new range of red lipsticks, earlier this month. In September, she opened her first permanent US store at 150 Mercer Street in SoHo, New York, offering a selection of apparel, accessories, beauty products and fragrances.
Her homeware line with Westwing follows an April collaboration with US clothing retailer Gap, which featured wardrobe staples such as denim, T-shirts, sweatpants and jackets reimagined with her signature minimalist aesthetic. The collection marked the start of a multi-season partnership with Gap.
“Partnering with Victoria Beckham is a defining moment for Westwing. Her unmistakable aesthetic has shaped contemporary fashion for years, and we are proud to bring that same vision into the world of beautiful living. This collection creates a natural dialogue between fashion and interiors, offering design lovers a new way to express their personal style at home,” said Andreas Hoerning, CEO of Westwing.
The Westwing and Victoria Beckham collection is now available exclusively online at Westwing.co.uk and in all Westwing stores across Germany, France and Denmark.