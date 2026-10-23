Victoria Beckham’s debut homeware collection brings fashion to the table

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has launched her first homeware collection in collaboration with Westwing, a European home and lifestyle brand.

Centred on the theme “Serving Style”, the range of tableware, textiles and decorative items features sleek lines, textured details and a chic palette of white and silver with pops of green. The designs draw inspiration from Britain’s 19th-century Arts and Crafts movement and Beckham’s eponymous ready-to-wear and accessories collections.

“Home is where some of life’s most meaningful moments happen, and this collaboration felt like a natural way to explore that world through the same lens of design, craftsmanship and attention to detail that defines everything we do,” said Beckham.