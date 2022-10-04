Victoria Beckham: ‘My customer wants to be sexy’

Having held shows in New York and London, this season Victoria Beckham is upping the ante by unveiling her spring/summer 2023 show in Paris. At her offices in west London two weeks before, a selection of the clothes are hanging in a candle-scented room styled with tall pot plants, a coffee table piled with fashion books and a shimmering slab of amethyst. The effect is one of polish.

Beckham herself is the epitome of polish, with her superyacht tan and perfectly manicured pale pink nails. Today she has gone for a sort of hygge boardroom glamour look in high-waisted grey wool trousers, a brown roll-neck wool knit and a liberal sprinkling of gold and diamond jewellery.

The event, held in the cloisters of the Val-de-Grâce was her first fashion show in nearly three years, and came after strategic restructuring at her 14-year-old label. “It just felt like the right time,” Beckham says, standing in front of a board pinned with polaroids of the collection, “It’s been a while, getting the business back on track, being an independent brand getting through Covid, restructuring the design team and the atelier. To be finally not just showing, but showing in Paris, I’m just so excited.”