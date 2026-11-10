Old designs, new watches: How 5 watch brands are revisiting their past

The appetite for nostalgia was impossible to ignore at Watches and Wonders 2026, the watch industry’s biggest annual showcase. Across the halls of Palexpo in Geneva, brands large and small continued to mine their archives, unveiling a steady stream of heritage-inspired releases.

The first consisted of updated classics: Revivals of historical or discontinued models featuring contemporary case sizes, materials and movements. Think of them as movie reboots that are as good as, if not better than, the originals.

The second camp was more interpretive. Instead of reproducing a specific reference, these watches borrowed design cues from archival models while remaining thoroughly modern in other respects.

Interestingly, the brands had different reasons for their retrospective behaviour. Cartier revived a cult classic. Oris leaned into historical fidelity. Piaget resurrected an entire aesthetic era. Tudor remixed its own heritage. And Vacheron Constantin preserved an icon.

All five watchmakers are at least a century old, with archives filled with tried-and-tested designs and compelling stories. For today’s buyers, modern reissues also offer the chance to own watches they may have admired but were never in a position to buy when they first appeared.