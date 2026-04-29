Volvo ES90 brings Swedish calm to the electric luxury car

Pull away and the ES90 moves with very little drama, which is exactly the point. Wind noise is suppressed by flush glazing and aerodynamic mirrors. Road noise is muted by the battery mass and careful insulation. Mechanical noise barely exists. You become aware of sounds you would normally edit out – your own breathing, the tick of the indicator, the hush that follows a sentence when no one feels the need to fill it.

The numbers are here because they must be. In single-motor form, the ES90 offers up to 661km of WLTP range. Its 800-volt architecture supports a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 22 minutes under the right conditions. The rear-wheel-drive version reaches 100km/h in 6.6 seconds. Top speed is limited to 180km/h across the range. All of that matters, of course. None of it is the point.

The point is how composed the car feels once it is moving. On the Ultra’s air suspension, the ride quality almost recalls a gently driven Rolls-Royce Ghost. It floats, then settles, without the secondary heave that makes passengers seasick. On truly broken tarmac, the large wheels reintroduce the laws of physics. They are handsome, but a smaller wheel would be kinder. That, too, is a quiet evolution. We once chose smaller wheels for comfort on Malaysian highways. Now we choose large alloys for appearance, then engineer software to compensate.

One-pedal driving is available and well calibrated, though lifting off brings immediate regeneration that can feel abrupt if you are used to coasting in an old automatic. I left it off, preferring the natural brake-pedal feel Volvo has preserved. Notably absent are the constant warning chimes that have become de rigueur in modern cars. There is no endless bonging every time you cross a painted line on the AYE. The car trusts you to pay attention, which feels radical in 2026.

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Lift the hatch and you find 424 litres of boot space, cleanly shaped and easy to load. Under the floor is a 16-litre compartment for charging cables and the odds and ends that otherwise roll around loose. Up front, the 27-litre frunk is small but useful – enough for the sort of things that are annoying to lose in a larger boot.

Built into the underside of the tailgate is a small measuring guide, marked in both centimetres and inches. It is an IKEA-adjacent wink, but also more than a joke. It is continuity. Swedes have always designed cars around real life, which includes carrying home a bookshelf on a Saturday. The ES90 lets you do it without guessing.

In the back, the 3.1m wheelbase creates space that would shame some traditional flagships. The floor sits slightly high because of the battery – the clearest physical reminder of the electric architecture. The electrochromic roof is transformative in our climate. On a bright afternoon, it shifts from clear to a soft milkiness, and the cabin stays light without the greenhouse heat. It feels like sitting under the Angsana trees at the Singapore Botanic Gardens – dappled light without the glare, only much cooler.