Volvo ES90 brings Swedish calm to the electric luxury car
The new Volvo ES90 blends fastback styling, serene comfort and thoughtful practicality into an electric car designed for everyday luxury.
There is a kind of confidence that does not need to announce itself. It arrives the way late-afternoon light enters a Singapore kitchen after the rain has passed. The air is washed clean, the tiles are cool underfoot, and the light comes in low through the blinds – quiet, clear and completely certain. Volvo has always understood this.
With the ES90, Volvo has taken that understanding and stretched it further than usual. Not louder – longer. Lower in spirit, even as the car itself sits a little higher off the ground.
This is technically a saloon. It is also five metres long, rides with a measured lift that places your hip point exactly where a decade of SUV habits expects it, and wears a roofline that tapers towards the rear in one long, unbroken arc. It looks resolved. Finished. It is the kind of shape you get when someone is allowed to complete a thought before it is signed off – which, in this industry, is rarer than horsepower.
And that is the first tradition to evolve here. Volvo once made cars that looked as though they had been drawn with a ruler, because Swedish winters demanded visibility, durability and doors you could open while wearing mittens. You remember them not because they were beautiful in the conventional sense, but because they were present. They sat in the open-air car park when you learned to ride a bike under the block. They smelled faintly of warm vinyl and Axe Brand medicated oil kept in the glovebox for car sickness. The seatbelt clicked with a sound that told you all was secure.
The ES90 remembers that. It simply translates it for a different climate.
THE SHAPE OF MEMORY
Park it next to a conventional sedan and you notice the difference immediately. The ES90 sits higher, but only enough that you step across rather than down. After a decade of watching customers climb up, Volvo took the hint – not another tall box. Instead, it lifted the architecture just enough to accommodate ageing knees and child seats, then kept everything else low and clean. The result is a car that respects how people live now without surrendering to the bluntness of a conventional SUV.
In profile, it is a fastback – though that word feels too sporty for what this car is doing. The surfaces are crisp, the way freshly pressed school uniforms are crisp. There is no ornament for its own sake. The signature Thor’s Hammer daytime running lights sit up front like a familiar face in a crowd. At the rear, the lamps bleed into the glass and trace themselves in the dark – a quiet signature you recognise from a hundred metres away on the PIE in the rain.
Against peers such as the Audi A6 e-tron, BMW i5, Mercedes-Benz EQE and Porsche Taycan, the ES90 is restrained in motion. Volvo offers it in two trims. Plus gives you everything you need. Ultra adds the touches you might linger over: an electrochromic panoramic roof, a Bowers & Wilkins audio system with Abbey Road Studios mode, and active air suspension that reads the road the way a good host reads a room.
INSIDE, AT MIDNIGHT
Open the door on a hot Singapore evening and the cabin exhales cool air. Then it goes quiet. Not luxury-car quiet, which usually just means well insulated. Actual quiet – the kind you remember from childhood afternoons when a heavy monsoon stopped as suddenly as it started and the whole neighbourhood went still, save for water dripping from the railings.
That silence is purposeful, because Volvo has placed a concert hall inside it. The Bowers & Wilkins system sends 1,610 watts through 25 speakers, yet what stays with you is not loudness but texture. Select Abbey Road mode and strings sound like wood under tension. A kick drum has skin, not just thump. Put on a favourite classical recording and details surface that had always been there, waiting.
The materials are honest in the old Scandinavian way. The wood inlays show their grain instead of hiding it beneath plastic perfection. They recall the teak sideboard your grandparents polished every Chinese New Year – imperfect, alive and respected for its age. The seats are trimmed in Nappa leather and paired with birch or light ash decor, depending on the colourway.
At night, the ambient lighting does something small and human. Hidden in the dash is a pattern that weaves in the word VOLVO in Morse code. No menu announces it. It is simply there, like a private note left by someone who cared enough to leave a mark.
THE SCREEN PROBLEM, OR HOW TRADITIONS LEARN
Volvo built its reputation on switchgear you could operate with winter gloves. Big knobs. Definite clicks. That was not styling – it was survival above the Arctic Circle.
The ES90 places almost everything within a single 14.5-inch central touchscreen running Google built-in. It is fast, clear and logically laid out. It is also where you now adjust the mirrors, steering column and seat. For a company that once engineered physical controls for numb fingers, this feels like evolution shading into unlearning.
Here in Singapore, we appreciated those big knobs for a different reason – hands damp from carrying grocery bags through a sudden downpour. If you set the car up once, as most owners will, the screen disappears into the background. If you share the car, or are the kind of person who fidgets with seating positions at traffic lights, you will notice the extra steps. This is not a failure of technology. It is a shift in ritual. The old ritual was tactile memory. The new one is profile memory. Both are traditions, just from different centuries.
DRIVING AS A FORM OF RESTRAINT
Pull away and the ES90 moves with very little drama, which is exactly the point. Wind noise is suppressed by flush glazing and aerodynamic mirrors. Road noise is muted by the battery mass and careful insulation. Mechanical noise barely exists. You become aware of sounds you would normally edit out – your own breathing, the tick of the indicator, the hush that follows a sentence when no one feels the need to fill it.
The numbers are here because they must be. In single-motor form, the ES90 offers up to 661km of WLTP range. Its 800-volt architecture supports a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 22 minutes under the right conditions. The rear-wheel-drive version reaches 100km/h in 6.6 seconds. Top speed is limited to 180km/h across the range. All of that matters, of course. None of it is the point.
The point is how composed the car feels once it is moving. On the Ultra’s air suspension, the ride quality almost recalls a gently driven Rolls-Royce Ghost. It floats, then settles, without the secondary heave that makes passengers seasick. On truly broken tarmac, the large wheels reintroduce the laws of physics. They are handsome, but a smaller wheel would be kinder. That, too, is a quiet evolution. We once chose smaller wheels for comfort on Malaysian highways. Now we choose large alloys for appearance, then engineer software to compensate.
One-pedal driving is available and well calibrated, though lifting off brings immediate regeneration that can feel abrupt if you are used to coasting in an old automatic. I left it off, preferring the natural brake-pedal feel Volvo has preserved. Notably absent are the constant warning chimes that have become de rigueur in modern cars. There is no endless bonging every time you cross a painted line on the AYE. The car trusts you to pay attention, which feels radical in 2026.
PRACTICAL TRADITIONS, UPDATED
Lift the hatch and you find 424 litres of boot space, cleanly shaped and easy to load. Under the floor is a 16-litre compartment for charging cables and the odds and ends that otherwise roll around loose. Up front, the 27-litre frunk is small but useful – enough for the sort of things that are annoying to lose in a larger boot.
Built into the underside of the tailgate is a small measuring guide, marked in both centimetres and inches. It is an IKEA-adjacent wink, but also more than a joke. It is continuity. Swedes have always designed cars around real life, which includes carrying home a bookshelf on a Saturday. The ES90 lets you do it without guessing.
In the back, the 3.1m wheelbase creates space that would shame some traditional flagships. The floor sits slightly high because of the battery – the clearest physical reminder of the electric architecture. The electrochromic roof is transformative in our climate. On a bright afternoon, it shifts from clear to a soft milkiness, and the cabin stays light without the greenhouse heat. It feels like sitting under the Angsana trees at the Singapore Botanic Gardens – dappled light without the glare, only much cooler.