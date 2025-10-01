At Vuitton, the Louvre is a stage for stars, spectacle and Paris Fashion Week's moving masterpiece

Screaming fans jammed the gates before the Louvre pyramid, blocking entrances and snarling traffic. They weren't there for the Mona Lisa. They came for Louis Vuitton — and for the front row.

Emma Stone sat with Zendaya, Jennifer Connelly, Jaden Smith, Ana de Armas and Sophie Turner, a casting flex that says as much about Paris Fashion Week today as any silhouette. The runway is no longer the only stage; the front row is the second show, shaping the brand's message in real time.

And in a season of musical chairs — with roughly 10 marquee houses unveiling new creative directors this very week — one constant held. Nicolas Ghesquiere, who has steered Vuitton's women's line since 2013, didn't flinch or chase a trend. He doubled down on his language.